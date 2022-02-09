A big name Juve. Dybala, lower offer, however, increase the bonuses

TURIN – There were days, in January, when it would have been enough to ask the Juventus CEO even just what time it was. Maurizio Arrivabene, to be answered that «first of all we need to understand how important the number 10 is at Juventus, what it means to wear this shirt and deserve it». And in those days the word “agent” – even if it were placed in compound words like salv … agent – would have aroused further unconditional reflections under the banner of: “Certain players have more attachment to their agent than to the shirt”. (There had just been a themed “raiolata” De Ligt).

All around: perplexity, curiosity, doubt. Quips: “But are you a professional?” (cit). Almost as if trying to subvert certain dynamics were Martian activity.

Look at the gallery Juve, what determination Vlahovic and Zakaria! Already in a match climate

Fresh air Not now, the situation has changed. Where there were perplexities and curiosities now there are instead Dusan Vlahovic And Denis Zakaria. And yet certain doubts have migrated across the border together with Aaron Ramseyeg. In short, it became quite clear that those who did knew what they were doing. And that certain clarifications were not thrown in “just for”. In a nutshell, then, one thing was clear: it is not that Juventus does not want / can spend, Juventus wants to spend well.

Look at the gallery Juve in the Top 10 of the clubs that have invested the most since 2012

At this point and in this context, therefore, it becomes particularly interesting to see how negotiations will resume for the other great theme of the Juventus winter. The renewal chapter of those who are released in June: the contract of Paulo Dybala first and foremost that 10 (mentioned above) that you need to understand how much it weighs. And what it’s worth. It also becomes interesting because the clarifications of one, the CEO Arrivabene, were followed by the reactions of the other. Mostly very personal and discreet, except on one occasion: the grim gaze turned towards the grandstand after the goal scored at the Allianz Stadium against Udinese on January 16th. At the end of the game, the cryptic comment: “There was a friend of mine in the stands, I couldn’t find him but I was looking for him there,” the explanation with a smile. It’s still. “I have nothing to prove to anyone.” All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport