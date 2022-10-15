a big secret on the future of Lionel Messi at the club disclosed

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

Free of any contract next summer, Lionel Messi announced that he would decide on his future after the World Cup in Qatar. Thus, several avenues were considered. While some hope for a return of the player to Catalonia and FC Barcelona, ​​​​others are in favor of an extension of the Pulga to PSG.

Asked by The Parisian On the occasion of the publication of the Argentinian’s biography, the author Guillem Balague claimed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or was finally happy in Paris. “Happy as he has never been! Things are going well on the pitch, the team has adapted to him, or rather he has his hand in the game. All the coaches who have trained him since 11-year-olds say the same thing: Leo needs to be happy to develop his best football. That’s exactly what’s happening today. He feels a certain form in what he can do. Apart from his little injury at the moment, he feels good, sharp, has done a real pre-season preparation, he hasn’t had to live for months at the hotel, to recover from a long infection due to Covid. All the things that held him back last season no longer exist today, he has a free spirit. Today, I think he is close to staying because he feels good,” said the Spanish journalist. One thing is certain, fans of the Argentine number 10 will have to wait until the end of the World Cup to be fixed.