A big Ubisoft playable for free all weekend

Ubisoft, to celebrate the company’s 35th anniversary, has decided to offer its Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint free for the whole weekend, from 4th to 7th November.

The game has long been available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Stadia consoles.

After all, only a few weeks ago the French publisher had hinted that he was about to relaunch the war franchise.

The last half flop Ghost Recon, in fact, it forced the company to review their plans and think about how to relaunch the series to the best of its ability.

From now on November 2nd, players will also have the opportunity to try Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Motherland and earn related rewards.

Below, the official description of the DLC:

The mission on Auroa has ended and Nomad has fled the island. A few months later, Auroa has become an important strategic target for powerful nations interested in getting their hands on the technology found there. The CIA wants to ease global tensions by giving control of the island to a neutral force, Ito and the Excluded, transforming Auroa into an autonomous nation. This operation, which sees Karen Bowman in charge, is called Motherland.

Of course, the progress made during the Free Weekend will be available to players who purchase the full game.

