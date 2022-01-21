A bill calls for the inclusion of messages in favor of public transport in advertising for cars

We had no doubts about the fact that even in Italy some parliamentarians would have rushed to follow the French example… And so it was. Let’s start, however, with the background: from 1 March, beyond the Alps, car manufacturers will have to add phrases in their advertisements that substantially advise against the use of their products, in a form of self-harming communication. The messages, in practice, will have to suggest to buy a certain car, of which they boast the characteristics, only to add advice such as “think about using shared cars”, “in everyday life, use public transport”, and so on. Basically arguing that cars, like cigarettes and snacks with too much sugar, are bad for your health. A law, among other things, the result of a compromise, which the most extreme environmentalist wing would have wanted to completely ban advertising for cars of all kinds, including low-emission ones that – instead – the State promotes. But anyhow, coherence is not very common in the world of politics …

The Italian proposal. To imitate the French provision is the honorable Rossella Muroni, deputy of the FaciamoEco group, who filed the bill 3447 in the Chamber in which it is required that any advertising message intended to promote the car must contain explicit invitations to contain the use in favor of more sustainable means of transport. The tenor of the messages provided is similar, conveyed by phrases such as “for short trips, choose to walk or cycle”; “think about car pooling”; “every day, take public transport”. Translations, in practice, of the “advice” imposed by French legislation. The sanction envisaged of 50 thousand euros for each message transmitted without the presence of the legal indications is also similar. Even for Mr Muroni, therefore, cars are equivalent to tobacco products and so-called junk food. But not yet, thankfully, to pornography and guns, as the the municipality of Milan.