A billionaire will give away almost his entire fortune. Why?

One of the most recognized businessmen in the United States and famous for being a billionaire with only 30 years of age, has attracted attention in recent days by confirming that he wants to give away almost his entire fortune, since his money is not making him happy. .

Sam Bankman-Fied was born on March 6, 1992 in Stanford, in the state of California. Currently, he is the CEO of FXT Trading Limited, a company dedicated to the exchange of cryptocurrencies and that has allowed him to further increase his fortune.

Currently, Bankman-Fied accumulates around 20,000 million dollars, which in Colombian money would be just over 74 billion pesos, according to the specialized media Bloomberg.

What’s more, Forbes He was highlighted this year as one of the entrepreneurs under the age of 30, part of the young revolutionaries in the industry. Bankman-Fied was described as a man who has it all: “Charisma, money and a thriving company.”

However, it seems that he is not satisfied with this and assures that he has not found happiness in money. That is why he wants to give away 99% of his total fortune and keep only 1%, a figure that would allow him to pay his expenses and live a normal life like any other man his age.

“Pretty soon you run out of ways to make yourself happier by spending money. I don’t want a yacht, ”she said in a chat with Bloomberg. Thus, he assured that it makes no sense to continue spending money if he does not find the happiness he is looking for, which apparently is based on a much more ordinary life, but without abandoning his company, with which he hopes to make it “the greatest source of world financial transactions.

The young businessman had already donated nearly 50 million dollars last year in environmental initiatives and aid to India, after the difficult situation that country experienced during the covid-19 pandemic. As if this were not enough, the American also plans to make a donation to prepare for a possible future pandemic, which would be over 1,000 million dollars.

“We can expect pandemics to get worse over time and more frequent, just because of the possibility of lab leaks. This is a non-trivial possibility that can destabilize the world if we don’t prepare for it,” he assured.

Regarding the decision to give away his fortune, he says that he has not doubted it for a second and that he will not reevaluate it because for him it is already a fact, thus demonstrating a particular personality.

“It is not a decision that I constantly reevaluate, because I think it does me no good to constantly reevaluate anything (…) It no longer seems to me, minute by minute, a decision”he pointed.

Bankman-Fried joined the philosophy of “earning to give” and it is not something that has happened just now, but has always had this way of seeing life. Even when he worked on Wall Street for three years after graduating from college, he gave away half his salary for each year he worked for animal protection.