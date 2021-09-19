A Bitcoin-based security token offering has been approved in Germany

German financial regulators have approved a security token offering (STO) based on a Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain.

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has given the green light to the EXOeu token of the video game publisher Exordium, allowing local retail investors to participate in the sale on Stokr, a large European digital marketplace.

German investors can invest in EXOeu through Stockr with a minimum purchase of $ 100. EXOeu is the second STO approved for the German market on Stokr, after BaFin approved an STO of the ParkinGO parking network last year.

Launched in January 2021, the EXOeu security token is raising funds for the development of Samson Mow’s sci-fi MMO video game, Infinite Fleet. The offer is available to investors in other European countries such as France, Luxembourg, Spain and Portugal. So far, it has raised over $ 7 million.

Although many STOs are based on the Ethereum blockchain, the EXOeu token was issued through Blockstream Amp, a security tokenization platform developed on Bitcoin’s Liquid sidechain.

“Bitcoin is revolutionizing payments, and it’s time it revolutionized the capital markets. This is possible thanks to layer-two technologies, “said Stokr co-founder Arnab Naskar, adding that Ethereum is” losing its appeal “as a platform for STO due to high gas fees and Ethereum-related uncertainty. 2.0.

According to Tobias Seidl, co-founder of Stokr, BaFin’s approval of the Exordium STO marks a new milestone in blockchain-based cross-border STOs. “We will see Bitcoin as a fundamental pillar for the capital markets of the future, which will be built on blockchain,” he commented.

The news comes just days after the large cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced the launch of its STO platform with trading Exordium (EXO).