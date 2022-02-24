A Bitcoin Drop Below $30,000 Would Require Panic “Largely”

Order books, essentially the list that a trading platform puts together to show interest from buyers and sellers, show considerable buying interest in the $30,000 region on major exchanges Coinbase and Binance.

There are 5,000 bitcoins (BTC) sitting ready to buy at a price of $30,000, and another 7,000 coins at a price of $28,000 on Binance.

The drop may not be over yet, but Bitcoin buyers can take comfort in the knowledge that order books in the $28,500 to $30,000 region are dense. Consequently, the price crash due to Russia’s military operations can take a breather.

Binance order book. Source: ChimpZoo on Twitter

Binance is one of the top exchanges globally, consistently demonstrating the highest spot volume over a 24-hour period, according to Statista.

For Coinbase, it’s a similar story with numbers sharper. There are approximately 3,500 BTC ready to buy at prices close to $30,000, and 4,500 BTC waiting at $28,000.

glass node reported that “open interest in futures just hit a 6-month low of $1,780,397,103.63” on Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Open interest has trended lower across exchanges over the past few weeks, meaning fewer traders are “liquidating” and volatile price swings are less likely.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures on FTX. Source: Glassnode

Bybit and Binance Futures metrics too reveal minimal open interest. In essence, these exchanges are not going to “deleverage” from the current bearish price action, and leveraged positions are declining.

So, if leveraged positions or “liquidation cascades” don’t drive the price down and there is a lot of interest around the $30,000 levels, what would trigger a Bitcoin price below $30,000?

Cash sales. There has to be a compelling reason why sellers who didn’t sell the last time Bitcoin went below $33,000 are doing so this time.

Fear and greed index. Source: Twitter

With Bitcoin’s fear and greed index creeping into the “extreme fear” region once again, and the cryptocurrency falling 12% overnight, investor conviction will be tested again.