A bitcoin exceeds $ 50,000, then goes down

One bitcoin – the cryptocurrency most famous born in 2009, which many have heard of but which few really know – on August 23 at 7 (Italian time) he had passed again worth $ 50,000, for the first time in three months, coming in at 50,316.87. On August 25 at 5pm it was worth a little less: $ 48,475.80.

Continue i ups and downs of the cryptocurrency, which had reached its highest levels in mid-May, before a new decline.

Continuous ups and downs

The decrease it had been caused by various events; for example, the sharp Chinese slowdown on cryptocurrencies and the decision of Tesla owner Elon Musk to stop accepting them for the purchase of electric cars. But after Musk renewed the support to bitcoins; ditto other big investors, like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. So the quotes have risen.

Over 70%

Today the cryptocurrency results revalued more than 70% from the June lows, when it was below $ 29,000; while in April it had touched the record of 65,000. According to some analysts, it could soon reach around 100,000 dollars for 1 bitcoin. On the other hand, in December 2015 that bitcoin alone cost just 340 euros. The boom there has been from 2017 onwards.

One million for 20 bitcoins

The value today is certainly very remarkable. Anyone who bought 20 bitcoins in 2015 for 6800 euros has a sum in their pocket that, al exchange current, it is worth almost 1 million. But you need to know that a bitcoin is just as fast purchased August 25 in a month could be halved.

Problems

What’s the problem? The absence of the banking system traditional as a guarantor of transactions creates major problems on the security and security front transparency, despite the sophisticated Blockchain platform (based on the cryptography) which governs the cryptocurrency system. In short, before investing in bitcoin (or other similar currencies) think about it and, if you really want to try, get advice from a expert.

