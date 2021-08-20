A Bitcoin wallet “awakens” after 11 years

According to cryptocurrency experts, “hodlare” – misunderstanding of the verb “hold”, but has the same meaning as “hold” – is a winning strategy. A new confirmation comes from a tweet by Whale Alert, a popular Twitter bot that tracks major on-chain transactions. What did the bot detect?

Whale Alert reports that a dormant wallet has been reactivated after 11 years of quiescence. The wallet holds 50 Bitcoins, equal to more than 2 million dollars at the current exchange rate. The address dates back to the cd. “It was Satoshi”. This definition indicates that Bitcoins would have been mined between 2009 and 2011, that is, when Satoshi Nakamoto, the fictional identity of the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, was still active and in contact with the world that revolves around cryptography. We recall that it is since 2011 that nothing is known about Nakamoto.

source: Princip.info, “concept of digital wallet and bitcoins on printed circuit board. gold bitcoins spill out of the curved smartphone. 3d illustration.”

According to Cryptonomist, it is not possible to predict what effects reactivating this (and others?) Dormant account will have. The exchange rate can be expected to fluctuate, especially if the wallet owner decides to sell at the current price. Some users commented on the Whale Alert tweet, exposing some theories about the event. Although the majority of commentators believe that this is a lucky recovery, many speculate that it is a forcing – at the limits of legality – of the private key to access the digital wallet.

For the most distracted, remember that the value of Bitcoin in 2010 was around 0.041 US cents: the “awakened” wallet, therefore, had a value of about 2 dollars. However, the case is not isolated: between February and March 2021 two other dormant wallets were reactivated … and who knows if there are others.