A black football player retells his story

when the movie weak side Released in 2009, it was a successful hit. The “feel good” film grossed $300 million worldwide, ten times its budget, and won Sandra Bullock several awards, including an Academy Award for her co-lead role. The film’s social impact is widespread in many areas, but 14 years after the film’s release, the deeper human impact is only now being fully examined.

In August, the film’s subject, Michael Oher, filed a claim against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, who were portrayed in the film and the book on which it was based, as his teenage “adoptive” parents. In her lawsuit, Ohr alleged that she was never adopted – the cornerstone of the picture’s narrative – but rather was placed under financially binding guardianship; That he was defrauded into signing over income from his name and image for the last 19 years, and he didn’t get any money weak sideGlobal success.

ace espn informed of The 14-page lawsuit filed by Ohr in Tennessee says the couple “tricked them into signing a document making them their guardians, giving them the legal authority to make business deals in their name.” Ohr alleges that Tuohys then made a deal to pay himself and his children from the film’s royalties and he left Ohr out of the deal entirely. Tuohys said, but different times , that he either made no money or very little from the film. Whatever he got, Ohr is arguing that he got nothing for his story.

Oher became a respected offensive linebacker at the University of Mississippi and later with the Baltimore Ravens, on whose 2013 Super Bowl championship team he played. Now, he wants the conservatorship ended. But he is also asking the court to account for all the money that Tuohys has earned in his name, and for the court to stop him from using it any further.

In their response to the filing, which entertainment tonight Reported on, Tuohys “vehemently denied” any disappointment, and outlined the mentorship as key to Ohr’s future with the University of Mississippi. The Tuohys’ response argues that they “never intended” to adopt Ohr, and that Ohr was always aware of the true legal nature of their relationship. Tuohys has also accused Ohr of attempting to extort $15 million. Search (Read: blackmail) before filing their court petition.

weak side focuses on the Tuohy family and their relationship with Ohr, and specifically on Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, a wealthy white couple from Memphis, Tennessee, who took in Ohr at a critical moment for his burgeoning football career and supported him. Did.

how is it weak side Presents the situation: Ohr, an academically challenged but physically talented black student who had a difficult home life, attracted Tuohys’ attention. Ohr was portrayed as a “gentle giant” and representations of his intelligence are questionable at best and he has been called a fool at worst.

The film wants the audience to believe that Leigh Anne was compelled by her gentle nature, and that she saw potential in Ohr that no one else saw. In the context of the film, Oher’s career is a direct reflection of the support (particularly financial aid) and stability that the Tuohys provided him as a high school student. In other words, Ohr would never have progressed as far as he did without them.

The reality, as always, is more complex. But it is worth noting that even in 2009, there was reason to be concerned about the narrative of weak side, This is a classic example of the “White Savior Complex” (or white saviorism “), of which the black community is very aware. Literal examples of this would be instances where white Christian missionaries travel to Kenya to preach the religion and “save” poor black children, but weak side This is no less a clear example. Even though Oher’s allegations were never brought to light, Tuohys’ intentions and the overall message of the film were always worth examining. Pedantically, the film is about a wealthy white family who tricks a “stupid” black boy into selling his body as a career.

Ohr alleges that she was actively duped into believing she was a legitimate member of the Tuohy family, but instead she was essentially used as a cash cow. He has publicly taken issue with the portrayal of his intelligence since at least 2015, when he told ESPN, “People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie… They don’t really see the skills. Let’s see and the kind of player I am.”

It is true that Ohr had a difficult home life, and he probably needed support in various ways. But before Tuohys came into the picture, he was always an accomplished athlete, including in football. he is now Author Of the two memoirs, and his NFL career is nothing to be sniffed at. The film makes it seem as if Oher knew nothing about the game, and the family had to teach Oher football and basic education.

The film also appears to indicate that Oher would not have gotten into Ole Miss without Tuohys, but he did have other scholarships. It so happened that the Tuohys were alumnus (and benefactors) of the school.

It’s not just Tuohys who has benefited from Ohr’s life story. If it is true that, as the Tuohys allege in their response, the NCAA said Ohr had to be a part of the Tuohys to play there, then the NCAA is just as guilty as the couple for pushing Ohr into an unnecessary conservatorship. Michael Lewis, author of the 2006 book on which the film is based, is expected to take charge of developing the film’s story; So do the film’s production company co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, who instead to protect Explanation.

Whether Tuohys made money from the film is really a secondary concern to everyone except Ohr; The basic scam is that they hijacked his story. He achieved undeniable fortune and fame for almost two decades. He boosted the reputation of the University of Mississippi, taking speaking tours and writing books on selflessness. charity work ,

For his part, Oher went on to a respectable football career, but he was still missing the thing they promised him – a working family. Now, under investigation, it is revealed that he was their son. colloquial expressions , ”Not the legal sense that the world has relied on for years. Ohr’s pain, his sense of betrayal, is unlikely to be erased by payment.

Now, Ohr’s lawsuit highlights how her story can be inspiring to many causes beyond the Tuohy family. It refutes the notion that marginalized people should be grateful for the crumbs and attention they receive from the privileged.

The public would never have known that story – Ohr’s real story – if he had not stood up for himself. The Tuohys may have hijacked their achievements, but Ohr is taking them back. May we all have the tenacity to confront racist notions and deeply entrenched white supremacy.