News

A Black Period Begins For The Crypto World. Could Ethereum Plunge To $ 1,727?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ethereum takes a hit due to China’s new anti-crypto regulation. In fact, Sharkpool which represents the second mining pool of Ethereum, is slowly ending its activities. The pool said that access will not be given to new users in China from Monday, precisely to comply with Chinese legislation that opposes the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country. Thursday is the last day Sharkpool will close all its services, both in China and abroad.

Chinese Authorities Seize Over 10,000 Ethereum Mining Platforms

In Inner Mongolia, Chinese authorities have seized around 10,100 mining rigs. Great blitz for China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), after new laws against cryptocurrency mining. An anonymous tip led to the great blitz of the mining base, which later ended with the confiscation.

Surveillance of energy spikes has also strengthened in the Chinese nation. In fact, the authorities are monitoring energy consumption to uncover illegal mining farms. The consumption in the seized sites was about 1,104 kW / h. authorities think there were Ethereum GPU miners.

Loading...
Advertisements

After the new Chinese regulation, the crypto world is facing one of its darkest moments. Ethereum is no exception. These first two days of the stock week start with a drop of 6.29% at the time of writing. The bearish movement begins in early September with a candle that marks -13.80%. Currently, the quote has tested the 21-period average at $ 2,844 as support.

It is very close to the May highs of $ 2,740.93. the MACD indicator recorded the downward crossing of the MACD line with the Signal Line, an important bearish signal. Unfortunately, China’s tightening towards cryptocurrencies will still continue, eliminating most of the miners in circulation. But the latter are already working to find new locations in North America. This process will not happen in the foreseeable future. Hence the breakout of the $ 2,740.93 level will mark a turning point to reach $ 1,727.91.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

572
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
458
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
390
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
389
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
387
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
376
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
374
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
371
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
301
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top