A Black Period Begins For The Crypto World. Could Ethereum Plunge To $ 1,727?

Ethereum takes a hit due to China’s new anti-crypto regulation. In fact, Sharkpool which represents the second mining pool of Ethereum, is slowly ending its activities. The pool said that access will not be given to new users in China from Monday, precisely to comply with Chinese legislation that opposes the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country. Thursday is the last day Sharkpool will close all its services, both in China and abroad.
Chinese Authorities Seize Over 10,000 Ethereum Mining Platforms
In Inner Mongolia, Chinese authorities have seized around 10,100 mining rigs. Great blitz for China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), after new laws against cryptocurrency mining. An anonymous tip led to the great blitz of the mining base, which later ended with the confiscation.
Surveillance of energy spikes has also strengthened in the Chinese nation. In fact, the authorities are monitoring energy consumption to uncover illegal mining farms. The consumption in the seized sites was about 1,104 kW / h. authorities think there were Ethereum GPU miners.
After the new Chinese regulation, the crypto world is facing one of its darkest moments. Ethereum is no exception. These first two days of the stock week start with a drop of 6.29% at the time of writing. The bearish movement begins in early September with a candle that marks -13.80%. Currently, the quote has tested the 21-period average at $ 2,844 as support.
It is very close to the May highs of $ 2,740.93. the MACD indicator recorded the downward crossing of the MACD line with the Signal Line, an important bearish signal. Unfortunately, China’s tightening towards cryptocurrencies will still continue, eliminating most of the miners in circulation. But the latter are already working to find new locations in North America. This process will not happen in the foreseeable future. Hence the breakout of the $ 2,740.93 level will mark a turning point to reach $ 1,727.91.
