A Black Period Begins For The Crypto World. Could Ethereum Plunge To $ 1,727?

After the new Chinese regulation, the crypto world is facing one of its darkest moments. Ethereum is no exception. These first two days of the stock week start with a drop of 6.29% at the time of writing. The bearish movement begins in early September with a candle that marks -13.80%. Currently, the quote has tested the 21-period average at $ 2,844 as support.

It is very close to the May highs of $ 2,740.93. the MACD indicator recorded the downward crossing of the MACD line with the Signal Line, an important bearish signal. Unfortunately, China’s tightening towards cryptocurrencies will still continue, eliminating most of the miners in circulation. But the latter are already working to find new locations in North America. This process will not happen in the foreseeable future. Hence the breakout of the $ 2,740.93 level will mark a turning point to reach $ 1,727.91.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.