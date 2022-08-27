A black weekend is coming in Cuba: another three generation units out of service

The Electric Union (UNE) of Cuba announced that three power generation units unexpectedly went out of service on Fridaywhich will mean a supply deficit greater than that already forecast and, therefore, more blackouts than those announced.

“Céspedes 3, Mariel 5 and Renté 5 leave the system due to faults”indicated the state entity. “Almost 300MW out, which is added to the damage estimated in the information at 7:30AM.”

Earlier, the Electric Union announced in its daily part a maximum affectation of 750MW during the daytime hours on Friday.

“The UNE reiterates that units 6 and 7 of the Mariel thermoelectric plant, the Otto Parellada unit, unit 3 of Santa Cruz del Norte (in the start-up process), unit 4 of Nuevitas and Felton units 1 and 2. Renté unit 3 is undergoing maintenance. Limitations on thermal generation (397MW) are maintained,” the note said.

Likewise, The entity had announced that Unit 3 of the Santa Cruz del Norte Thermoelectric Plant, with 60MW, should come into service by evening.and that 140MW would be used in diesel engines.

However, after announcing the unexpected departure of the three units, the UNE assured that “the three machines must synchronize again in the hours of the next night and early morning.”

this very week, Officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mines recognized that the breakdowns in four large generation units that have put the electrical system in Cuba in a serious crisis would mean an investment of around 255 million euros that the government does not have.

In an appearance on the television program of the Round tableMinister Liván Arronte and other officials detailed the situation that has caused the largest blackouts in 30 years in Cuba, which have come to mean up to four hours of electricity a day in various parts of the country.

According to Edier Guzmán Pacheco, director of thermal generation of the Electric Union (UNE), of the 20 power generation blocks assembled in Cuba, only 16 are availablesince failures of great magnitude have destroyed four.

Other unexpected failures depend on chance, the official said, since most of the plants in operation have already completed their useful life cycle. For example, he explained, on Wednesday, August 24, “we woke up with block 3 of Renté undergoing maintenance, and a breakdown in the Camilo Cienfuegos Thermoelectric Plant.”

The blackouts have caused an increase in social unrest throughout Cubawhich climaxed at the end of last week in Nuevitas, Camagüey, where hundreds of residents demonstrated against the regime for three consecutive days, and ended up facing the repressive forces sent to repress them.

Likewise, there is an increase in strange fires and attacks against state facilities throughout the Islandas evidence of the critical moment in the relationship between Cubans and their authorities.