a blacklist of actors not to work with

Admit it: no matter what field of work you’re in, if given the opportunity, you’d veto many of your peers too. This is just what happens to Brad Pitt, and he has done it. It’s more, he has a blacklist of actors and actresses he doesn’t want to work with. With some of his colleagues he has had very good professional experiences and he would not mind sharing the scene with them again. However, there are other Hollywood performers with whom Brad Pitt is not willing to form a team.

As told by his partner Aaron Taylor Johnson to the magazine ‘Variety’, with whom Brad Pitt stars in the movie ‘Bullet Train’: “When you work with so many actors, and after a while, you start taking notes like: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person anymore Brad has two lists, one good and one bad.” According to Taylor-Johnson, Pitt just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has not gotten wet on who are those well-known personalities that are on the blacklist of the protagonist of ‘Inglorious Basterds’. In return, he has given names of some actors and actresses with whom Brad Pitt is delighted to share a set again. In this “good” list, you would find ‘celebrities’ like Sandra Bullock: “Sandy is an old friend. She is an uncompromising person that I could ask for favors over the years and I have done it many times and she is always there,” the interpreter told the magazine. Also, Joey King she was also named as one of Pitt’s best companions.

