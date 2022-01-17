A Blockchain company will pay dividends in Bitcoin. That’s who it is

The shareholders of the Blockchain service company BTCS Inc. will be able to receive the first dividend of the new year in crypto. This is what we read in a company press release, in which it is specified that it will be Bitcoin the digital currency chosen for the transaction.

The announcement of BTCS Inc. inevitably led to a surge in shares listed on the Nasdaq, but some analysts, however, did not take kindly to the media hype surrounding the company, and provided recommendations to investors who wanted to buy the stock only to receive the dividends in BTC.

BTCS pays dividends in BTC: all the details

As reported by corporate sources, the board of directors of the Maryland-based company approved the dividend to be paid to its shareholders on March 17: $ 0.05 per share. Holders of shares in BTCS Inc. will be able to receive dividends in both cash and Bitcoin. The “Bividend“(Neologism that comes from the union of the words”Bitcoin” And “dividend») Represents an absolute novelty in the international financial scenario, since no listed company had previously decided to pay dividends in cryptocurrency.

Shareholders who opt for the Bitcoin dividend will have until March 16, 2022 to complete the registration procedure through the portals made available. The company’s top management clarified that the possibility of extending the payment option in digital tokens also for future dividends is being evaluated. In an interview, BTCS Inc. CEO Charles Allen explained the company’s decision as follows:

“We want to reward our longtime shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by providing the means to enable direct ownership of Bitcoin and other digital assets.”

On Nasdaq, the group’s shares were up by 49% from the beginning of the year, thanks to the huge wave of purchases in recent days. Founded in 2008, BTCS Inc. deals with the development of technologies aimed at improving the security and performance of existing Blockchain infrastructures.

Dividend in Bitcoin: the main disadvantages

Many experts have expressed a negative opinion on the BTC dividend, which would have more disadvantages than advantages for shareholders.

Among these is the financial analyst and founder of the consulting firm Delancey Wealth Management Ivory Johnson, argues that the purchase of a stock should depend on the characteristics of the company, and not on the way in which the dividend will be paid in the future. The manager then reiterated that for cryptocurrency enthusiasts thedirect purchase of digital assets.

The shareholders who will receive the Bividend will also have to provide for the opening and security of their crypto wallet by themselves, which unlike a normal bank account can be hacked and deprived of credited dividends. The devaluation of the capital due to the Bitcoin fluctuations is another element that the shareholders of the company should keep in mind before opting for the Bitcoin dividend.

Another jab at the crypto dividend came from the columnist of Bloomberg, Matt Levine, who labeled the initiative as a brilliant ploy for the company to attract the attention of traders and overshadow his bad performance on the stock market: in the last 5 years the shares of BTCS Inc. have followed a bearish trend that has led them to lose more than80% of its value.