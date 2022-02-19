A blood test reveals who will suffer

The obesity is one of the factors influencing the covid-19 can develop seriously. A group of Spanish scientists has discovered the mechanisms involved in this relationship and proposes a biomarker, through a blood test, that can detect this risk.

The research, led by the Center for Biomedical Research in Obesity and Nutrition Network (cyberobn), focuses on the visceral adipose tissue of obese patients and on the ACE2 gene, which, in addition to functioning as a gateway for the SARS-CoV-2 virusis involved in inflammatory processes in the body.

A overweight person “usually” have the ACE2 gene less expressed in adipose tissue and, when infected, those levels decrease even more, which can make it more susceptible to cytokine storm with which the body sometimes responds to the coronavirus and that aggravates the disease.

This is how Ana Belén Crujeiras, a Ciberobn researcher at the Santiago de Compostela Health Research Institute (IDIS) and leader of the research, explains it.

The team focused on the so-called methylation marks, a fundamental epigenetic mechanism in the regulation of gene expression and how they function.

The EMA believes that “there is still not enough evidence” for a second booster dose

This mechanism consists of chemical marks that are added to DNA in response to factors such as the environment, diet, physical activity, exposure to toxic substances or psychological state.

If DNA has been described as the “book of life, made up of a large succession of combined letters, Crujeiras explains that the methylation marks would be the spelling.

A comma in the right place makes the body work correctly, but in the wrong place it can change the meaning of the sentence and lead to the development of diseases.

The interesting thing about those methylation marks -he says- is that, unlike genetic mutations, they can be reversed, for example, by going from a bad diet to a healthy one.

The team studied ACE2 in the adipose tissue of obese patients and others with normal weight, to verify that in the former it had “high levels of these methylation marks”.

Patients who were treated for weight loss on a very low-calorie ketogenic diet or a balanced low-calorie diet later had levels of methylation markers similar to people of normal weight.





ACE2 is involved in inflammatory processes in the body and, when highly activated, it triggers anti-inflammatory mechanisms that exert a protective action on the body.

However, when a gene has high methylation marks, as occurs with ACE2 in overweight people, its expression generally decreases, Crujeiras details.

A person with obesity is in a chronic low-grade inflammatory state and, if in addition the action of the ACE2 gene is decreased, will cause inflammation to be greater after covid-19 infection.

Sterilizing vaccines: the Spanish weapon against covid

Everything the biomarker reveals

Crujeiras points out that this possibility “perfectly correlates with the results observed in visceral adipose tissue” and its implication in the development of other obesity-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer.

“The expert indicates that methylation marks could be a biomarker to determine the risk of a person with obesity to suffer from severe covid-19since the same pattern observed in adipose tissue has been seen in leukocytes and can be detected with a minimally invasive blood sample.

The study has been carried out in collaboration, among others, with the Biomedical Research Institutes of Malaga (IBIMA) and Girona (IdIBGi); the Research Institute of the Balearic Islands (IdIsBa); Lucio Lascaray and Bioaraba from Vitoria; the Health Research Institute of the University of Navarra (IdisNA) and the Endocrinology and Nutrition Research Center of the University of Valladolid.