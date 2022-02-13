A blow to Praet’s injury for Juric who wanted the Belgian “to tie more and create more play”

Dennis Praet is a player to whom it is difficult to mister Juric so far he has given up because when he is on the field he plays non-trivial plays, unfortunately, however, the Belgian attacking midfielder yesterday in training is hurt, bone infringement at the level of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. A bad injury because it could lead to the operation, almost certainly it will, and unfortunately the recovery times are long: two-three months if all goes well, but it could be even more. Maksimovic, for example, as Tuttosport recalls, for the same type of injury he returned to play after 4 months and Larrondo 5. For Praet then the season almost ended in advance.





And to think that only yesterday morning, before the crime, mister Juric had said that for Torino Praet needs to enter more into the heart of the game and give even more. Here are the exact words in the press conference: “A few days ago I was talking to a friend and I think that Praet tactically needs to improve for what our game needs. It needs to bind more and act a little lower. He still prefers to act as ideas, but he still binds us little. This is not much in his characteristics, but he has to make the qualitative leap on this: tie us more and sometimes come lower and create a little more play and instead he lives more on ideas. It is a job that he has to do and we hope he will improve in this respect because in a team it is essential to have someone who bonds a little more “.





Now in Turin who will be in charge of tying up the departments more and creating more games? They will have to do it Brekalo and Pjacabut also starting from more backward positions Lukic, Mandragora, Pobegathe young man Curls when it is ready or Seckwho being an attacking winger has a role more akin to that of Dennis, e also Linettywhich on some occasions has already been used by Juric on the trocar.