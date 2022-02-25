A bluetooth device is implanted to pass a medical exam

The student confessed that an ENT surgeon placed the skin-colored bluetooth microdevice in his ear.

what they were before slips of paper with the answers or write on the body in strategic areas, they are now replaced by electronics devicesbut the end is the same: to cheat to pass an exam.

Before, people wrote down the answers in various areas of the body or on paper, but now they even insert a bluetooth device in the ear to get the answers of the exams, as a young student did in the India.

The medical student a device was implanted bluetooth in the ear to pass the final exam of the race, but was caught, reported the dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical CollegeSanjay Dixit.

“I was taking the exam. General medicine on Monday, when a vigilante team from Devi Ahilya Bai University, led by its deputy director Rachna Thakurarrived at the scene and caught the student,” reported Dixit.

It was revealed that the student had his cell phone connected to a bluetooth device.

The student confessed that an ENT surgeon placed the bluetooth micro device skin color in the ear.

“The devices were seized and the answer sheets were seized,” reported Dixit.

In addition, it was said that this was the man’s last chance to pass the exam, since he had been failing it for 10 years consecutively, reported Hindustan Times.

But it is not the only case that was detected, but another boy had a small device powered by a SIM card and a bluetooth microdevice, but told the authorities that it was not surgically inserted, but could be removed with a pin.

Photo Agency Approach