A Bluetooth microdevice was implanted to cheat in a Medicine exam and was caught red-handed

A college student from medical career he was caught trying to copy himself, using a sophisticated method, in which he even turned to professionals to obtain an implant. The embarrassing event occurred in India, when a group of controllers of the Devi Ahilya Bai University found him in a suspicious attitude in the middle of an exam.

According to the authorities of the house of high studies, the medical student had been failing in the last exam of the career for 10 years, in order to be received. For this reason, the student decided to go to an otorhinolaryngologist to have a Bluetooth microdevice, matching your skin tone, in one of your ears.

It was the same dean of the medical college Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr. Sanjay Dixitwhich revealed the episode that happened while taking the end of the race: “I was taking the General Medicine exam on Monday when a vigilante team from Devi Ahilya Bai University, led by its deputy director Rachna Thakur, arrived at the scene.”said the teacher.

It was then that, when observing the cell phone of the university student, the surveillance team found that on the screen it could be seen that the equipment was kept connected to a terminal through Bluetoothbut couldn’t find the connection destination: “The devices were seized and the answer sheets were seized”explained the university authorities.

Students of the career Medicinefrom Mexico City, recognized that they acquire human bones for minimum value of 200 Mexican pesos, which is the price of a fingerand they can pay up to 35 thousand Mexican pesoswhat is the cost of a complete skeleton.

According to the news spread in Mexico, the illegal purchase is facilitated through Facebookespecially, in the “santeria” groups, through which the order is placed on the walls and the people who carry out the task of obtaining the remains offer the bones, through the comments of the publication.