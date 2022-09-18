“A blunder does not stay until the end of time. For me yes!”

While he is releasing a best of, the British singer returns without taboo to his sulphurous journey. Meeting with a surprisingly lucid star.

Paris Match. You are celebrating 25 years of career. It’s a lot ! How do you feel?

Robbie Williams. Better than when I started, and even than two years ago. I’m finally getting good at all that stuff: music, entertainment, interviews… It’s a shame I wasn’t so good twenty-five years ago. I grew up in public and you have to make mistakes to get ahead but, for anyone else, a blunder doesn’t last forever. For me yes!

Are you hard on yourself?

I’m worse than that! If there were an Olympics of very low self-esteem, the English would win hands down. An Englishman must hate what he does, otherwise he is considered an insufferable narcissus. One finds besides almost repellent the egocentrism and the pride of our American cousins.

However, it is with them that you have chosen to live…

I don’t live in the UK anymore because I’m too well known. I belong to the outside world. In the eyes of Europeans, I am not allowed to answer anything other than “of course!” with a big smile, 24/7. Otherwise I’m a dick. I couldn’t live like this.

Do you still like the songs you wrote when you started out?

I love “Feel”, “Angels”, they gave me a career. But apart from the hits, I released a lot of sloppy stuff. I sang words just because they rhymed. I wanted to be a good lyricist, but what I wrote was mostly lazy, without creativity or imagination. Afterwards, if you think of the greatest hits of all time, they are simple, lazy and unimaginative! [Il rit.]

Your first solo single was a George Michael song. It’s curious, isn’t it?

When the label signed me, I went bar-hopping and got cocaine in my nose. I didn’t write a single verse. Except that after eighteen months the record company came to claim its due. To save my day, they made me record a song by Michael. I love them, this song and George Michael, but let’s be clear: it was the worst way to go solo! I have long felt guilty for not attacking my career with the energy it deserved. The concern is that at that time I was drowned in my addictions.

You can’t write “Let Me Entertain You” in chamomile seed fuel

Did you get out?

Yes. It took me a lifetime and it will follow me until the end. One day I’ll come across a pill and take it. I also don’t know how many times I can see cocaine before I fall back into it. Luckily, it’s only happened to me once in the last twenty years.

You would have written better songs without all these substances?

Nope! We released great songs precisely because we were stoned. You can’t write “Let Me Entertain You” in chamomile seed fuel. Nor “Come Undone” by drinking vegan smoothies. I love this song, there is a beautiful energy, a rock’n’roll side. It’s this kind of title that I wanted to do when I left Take That… Much more than “Angels”. But I’ve dabbled in a lot of other styles, because I live for music. I want to be a rocker, a breaker, a grunge, a Beastie Boy, Kurt Cobain, I want to be Thom Yorke, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Billie Eilish…

It’s funny that you mention Gallagher, when we know that you publicly insulted each other at one time. You don’t hold a grudge?

Attention, the Gallagher brothers were very important to me! They trusted me and I understood by seeing them what I could make the public feel, what it was possible to have as a career. My personal feelings for Oasis aside, these are the voices of a generation. They are fucking geniuses!

There have also been many women around you in your career: Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman…

Yes, well, we are told that we must be in a monogamous relationship and that love will heal us and fill in the gaps. And that’s what I thought fame would do for me. Except that, in both cases, the reality is disappointing. I’m not saying that these women were disappointing, but… As I said earlier: the relationships you had at 20 are not public, mine are forever…

You didn’t let me finish, I was talking about your musical collaborations!

Ah darn! I went alone on slippery ground. Well then, as Bill Clinton would say: I have never had any relationship with any of these women! [Il rit.]

Has #MeToo made you wonder about your song lyrics, music videos?

In my time, we were the first to be able to shout from the rooftops: “I am gay, I am trans!” Everything was very inclusive. We killed the previous generations, everything they thought had become archaic, sexist, racist, we wanted to get rid of the “ist”! We had become these wonderful humans who had stopped injustice and intolerance, and with #MeToo, we realized that we ourselves were unjust and intolerant. Everything had to be rethought. I haven’t been accused of anything but I still have a fear of being accused one day for something that I wouldn’t even have been aware of.