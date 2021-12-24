a bomb against Big Pharma – Libero Quotidiano





A request arrives from the Italian Committee of the Right2cure No Profit on Pandemic European Campaign for Big Pharma why they take the only action useful for humanity at this crucial moment. “Suspend vaccine patents for the sake of all of us. The European Union did not want to support the suspension of patents and vaccines, as requested worldwide by an infinite multitude of subjects, countries, statesmen, personalities, including Pope francesco”, reads the press release.

“But everything did not go well, as hoped for a year ago and we know it on our skin: the dead and the sick are multiplying also in the West and here in our house we are experiencing new hours and days of anguish, with many families in quarantine, the clogged hospitals and emergency rooms and the risk of new lockdowns, with very heavy consequences in all respects “, wrote Vittorio Agnoletto, doctor and coordinator of the Italian Committee of the European campaign Right2cure No Profit on Pandemic.

The message is that it is not with a few hundred million doses of vaccine “given away” that the problem of that part of the world that does not reach 2% of vaccinations, such as Nigeria and Ethiopia, is solved: “It is also important that some economists including prof. Tito Boeri and Antonio Spillimbergo of the IMF have come to the conclusion that making vaccines available for poor countries, as well as being just and fundamental from a health point of view to protect selfishly ourselves, is also important from an economic point of view: for our economy it would be a real saving, avoiding a loss equal to 4.5 trillion dollars worldwide and 1,000 billion dollars for advanced countries. It is absurd that we run the risk of further very serious losses when 100 billion dollars would be enough to vaccinate 70% of the world population, always calculated in excess according to the IMF: we know that the nightmare of new variants hovers like an announced ghost and will be born especially where the populations are almost totally uncovered: we must hurry, 5,400,000 deaths to date and 278,000,000 cases in the world are not enough reason? ”, concludes Agnoletto.