A bomb destroys a museum of retro computers and consoles in Mariupol, Ukraine

A month has passed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade border towns in Ukraine, thus initiating a conflict that has had repercussions on an international scale. One of the most attacked localities has been maripolan important port city in which, in addition, there was a museum of classic consoles and computers in which it is exposed hardware from the 1950s to the early 2000s. That private collection has been destroyedsupposedly during a special operation of the Russian army.

has been his own Dmitry Cherepanov, owner of the collection, who has communicated the destruction of the museum on his Facebook page. All has explained that he has not been able to save any pieces, since the entire building has been destroyed, suffering the same fate as the house in which he lives. That supposes the disappearance of a collection that Cherepanov had taken 15 years to acquire, with more than 500 pieces from hardware both computer and video game classics.

It has been reported that the Mariupol Computer Museum in Ukraine, a privately owned collection of over 500 items of retro computing, consoles and technology from the 1950s to the early 2000s, a collection nearly 20 years in the making, has been destroyed by a bomb . pic.twitter.com/7xKi3yYjth— Lord Ass! 💙🇺🇦💛 (@Lord_Arse) March 23, 2022

The person in charge of the collection opens a PayPal for donations

Dmitry Cherepanov assures that he will try to keep the official page of the museum, the only vestige that remains of that museumas well as the radio on-line from the one that broadcasts retro songs, although it also makes it clear that it is not currently his priority because the Russian invasion has forced him to leave his home. The followers of his Facebook page have turned to him and are making donations through a PayPal account that Cherepanov has opened for the occasion.