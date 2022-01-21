a bomb on the tycoon – Libero Quotidiano





For overturn the outcome of the vote some leaders of the election campaign of Donald Trump, headed by Rudy Giuliani, in December 2020 they attempted to install fake big voters in seven states, complete with false certificates which eventually were also sent to the National Archives. This is what a CNN scoop reports, citing three sources directly aware of the plan, including Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Republican party in Michigan and among the 16 false voters of that state. The plan affected Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico





Meanwhile, the commission of the US Chamber investigating theassault on January 6 last at the Capitol he asks a Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald, of collaborate voluntarily to investigations. The commission sent her a letter requesting a meeting in early February to discuss her father’s actions, including a phone call it believes she witnessed, where Trump allegedly tried to pressure the then deputy. Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was one councilor of the father to the White House.





“The testimony obtained by the commission indicates that White House staff members sought his assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the lawlessness and violence taking place at the Capitol,” the president of the Capitol wrote. commission, Bennie Thompson. The commission issued subpoenas earlier this week against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team.



