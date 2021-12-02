A book by Sandra Petrignani to understand if men are really self-reticent

Excellent idea of ​​Sandra Petrignani (in a book, published by Laterza, entitled “Reading men”) of looking with the eyes of a writer what men, through their novels, think, feel, imagine. And then: really, at the end of a (feminine) systematic reading of their literary works, “men do not like to talk about themselves” or in reality “they talk about it all the time, but not with the intention of doing it seriously”?

Petrignani writes that reading the autobiographies of the writers one feels “an inevitable reticence”: are we really so self-reticent, elusive, insincere even with ourselves, and even a little conspiratorial lying when we talk about ourselves by pretending sincerity and authenticity? Kipling in “Something about me” even takes a warning to distance himself from what he writes. Philip Roth in “The facts. Autobiography of a novelist ”, he hesitates on“ because I am me ”. Martin Amis in “Experience”: “Why should I tell about my life?” Giuseppe Berto in his fluvial confession of the “Dark Evil” opens with a “quirky premise”. Hemingway in “Festa mobile”: “if the reader prefers it, this book can be considered fictional”. And Georges Simenon in “Pedigree”: “Everything is true even if nothing is exact”.

Are we really like that? Do we egotically tear away from ourselves but always hiding something not to say and the truth? Maybe yes, but who knows if the same is not true for women and writers, something that the writer Sandra Petrignani denies. Sincere?