a booming industry

The video game sector does not seem to have peaked. Spanish companies in the sector had a turnover of 1,105 million euros in 2020, which represents a 20% more than the previous year. This is extracted from the eighth edition of the White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development 2021, developed by the Spanish Association of Video Game and Entertainment Software Producers and Developers, presented yesterday at ICEX. This translates into an optimistic view regarding the future of the Spanish production industry.

Last year, different titles of international relevance saw the light and there were also notorious acquisitions, in addition to the announcement of important investments and excellent economic results. In addition, it was a good year in terms of the establishment of international companies in Spain.

Xiana Méndez, Secretary of State for Trade, pointed out in the presentation of the White Paper that “Spain has the talent, creativity and technology necessary to compete internationally, but it is necessary to promote the professionalization of the industry, providing it with the tools necessary for it”.

>> See Video Game Design and Development Courses to work in the industry.

A growing industry

They could exceed 11,000 direct jobs in 2024.

72% of the income of the Spanish video game production industry comes from international markets. Europe remains the largest market (53%), ahead of North America, which accounts for 31% of revenue.

The number of studies and projects under way continues to grow in Spain. In 2021 there were 585 studios incorporated as a company. Of these, 435 were active and another 320 were working on some project, but had not yet been established as a company. It should also be noted that 88% of these studios are currently working on projects with their own intellectual property.

On the other hand, 27% of the companies are established in Catalonia, which also concentrates 50% of the turnover and 49% of the workers. Madrid owns 24% of the companies. And nine out of ten companies in the sector have been operating for more than two years.

Forecasts indicate that turnover will grow at a rate of 20% per yearwhich will mean approaching 2,300 million euros in 2024. With an expected growth in employment of around 8.5%, 11,000 direct jobs could be reached in 2024.

Currently, 97% of study workers have higher education and 52% of professionals are under 30 years old.

>> They may interest you: Audiovisual Production Courses.