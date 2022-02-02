A boss in the living room / On Canale 5 the film with Rocco Papaleo

A boss in the living room, Canale 5 film with Luca Argentero

A boss in the living room airs on Channel 5 today, February 2, 2022, with beginning from 21.25. Rocco Papaleo he is also the protagonist of our film: the Lucanian actor, who made his region famous in ‘Basilicata coast to coast’, of which he was also the director, is one of the pillars of Italian brilliant cinema. We mention him in pleasant films such as’ Il barbiere di Rio ‘together with Diego Abatantuono,’ Don’t make commitments tonight ‘with Luca Zingaretti and Alessandro Gassman,’ I love you in all the languages ​​of the world ‘with Leonardo Pieraccioni, recently engaged in the promotion of’ You only live once ‘together with Carlo Verdone and Max Tortora. Luca Argentero is also in the cast of ‘A boss in the living room’.

For the former gieffino, life in the cinema was a revelation and his bright personality is well suited to auteur comedies and it is no coincidence that films like ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ alongside Julia Roberts, ‘The Sniper ‘directed by Michele Placido,’ White like milk, red like blood ‘or the recent success of’ Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto ‘, in which he plays an anti-conformist parish priest alongside Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, are also successful thanks to a beautiful face combined with a natural talent. Cortellesi is also the female protagonist of our film, an actress who does not need promotions, an excellent host in television programs, a character who knows how to act also by creating funny specks to immerse herself, if she wants, even in serious and dramatic roles, as they were the stars of the past, complete and professional.

A boss in the living room, the plot of the film

Let’s read the plot from A boss in the living room. Michele Coso and his wife, together with their two children, live peacefully in Bolzano, a life that satisfies the family until the day when Cristina, Michele’s wife, is summoned to the police station where she is told that her brother Ciro Cimmaruta is a boss of the Camorra now in prison after a police raid to bring down organized crime. All in Bolzano, where the Camorra knows so much about that Italy that South Tyrol condemns, imagine what the people of the Coso family will say.

All this is then seasoned with even more shocking news for the quiet routine of the Cosos: the police and the court agree that Ciro can serve his sentence under house arrest, but imagine where? Exactly, right in the house of Michele, Cristina and her children, a situation that will upset their peaceful lives even more until a few days before. It then turns out that Michele, in order to grant his wife a comfortable life, is in the hands of a tie-man who lent him money and does not know how to get out of it and that brother-in-law, a source of shame, but a former member of organized crime, is now doing so much, so much comfortable.

Video, the trailer for the movie A boss in the living room

