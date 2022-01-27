a bot turns your tweets into descriptions of Dark Souls, complete with absurd lore – Nerd4.life

When you combine the creativity of the internet with the passion of the Dark Souls community, something interesting always comes out, even if a little absurd at times. An example is a bot which is capable of turn a tweet into a description of Dark Soulscomplete with lore.

The creator is @Arr, who explains that the operation is simple: just write a tweet tagging @soulsitem and then wait. After some time, the bot will create an image based on the Dark Souls menus. The image, as you can see below, has a sprite showing an object and description, of varying length.

Let’s take some examples. User thetorpedodog asked for a description of “Scary Toilet“, or” scary toilet. “The bot replied with:” A toilet with a menacing face and sharp fangs. He tends to explode when he’s having fun. There are rumors that the occupant of this toilet, who was once a woman, is now a gremlin. ”

Yet: grilled cheese sandwich“a grilled cheese sandwich with two slices of bread, filled with cheese and spread with mayonnaise. Even when broken, it is a valid source of light. Grilled cheese sandwiches are one of everyone’s favorite sandwiches, especially during summer. A grilled cheese sandwich eaten while camping is considered one of the only joys of these outdoor excursions. ”

Of course we also tried to use the bot and we asked him what the Elden Ring was, which gives the title to the next game from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki. Here is the answer: “One of the special rings given to the Four Knights of Gwyn. The special power of this ring is granted to the strength of the wearer, as long as the wearer retains his humanity. In the end, the strength of the ring is not been tested on the battlefield, but in the dining room. The result? A draw. ” Very intriguing, let’s hope it’s not a spoiler on the game.

If you don’t want spoilers about Elden Ring, you can read about the latest diatribe born around the game: the writer Sanderson complains about the choice of George Martin, the reason? Martin “doesn’t play video games!”.