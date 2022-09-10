A boy claims to be the hidden son of singer and superstar Shakira but in his declaration, one detail is extremely far-fetched!

But what is this wacky story again? Colombian actor Santiago Alarcón posted a video on his Instagram account, where he says he lived “one of the most absurd chapters of his life”.

Indeed, the artist claims to be the victim of harassment by a young man, who claims to be his son but also that of the singer … Shakira. During the story, he explained that the young man, whose identity he preferred to preserve on the recommendation of his lawyer, showed up at his place of work and went so far as to try to extort even a sum from him. … that of 835 million Colombian pesos ($189,759).

“Four years ago I received a text that said, ‘Hello, Dad. I’m your son. You abandoned me, my adoptive mother told me.’, he explained, while assuring that at the beginning that he did not pay him more attention than that. Subsequently, the boy began to write to those around him. Getting no response, he began contacting TV stations and other media outlets, who dismissed the story when they realized what the boy was saying made no sense.

The star mentioned that on September 3, his “presumed son”, who lives in Canada in his own words, traveled to Colombia to see him and appeared at the theater where he was, violating all security measures. Despite this, Santiago decided to listen to him. “I have to admit he wasn’t aggressive at all and told me he needed to talk to me alone. I took him to a place where my colleagues could see me, because I swear I I panicked, I was scared, and I thought he was going to do something to me”he continued. “The boy says I gave him up for adoption in 1992 when I was 12 and Shakira was 15. Imagine me at 12 giving him up for adoption”did he declare.

The actor ended by saying that the situation is already in the hands of the authorities, as he fears for his life. For her part, the Colombian singer has not yet commented on the case.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier