A boy feels his cats cause problems, but the culprit is an unexpected guest

When Luke heard noises coming from his kitchen he immediately thought, “Who knows what my cats are up to?” So the man decided to go and see them and, to catch them in the act, he approached them slowly and without making any noise, filming with his mobile phone.

But when he got to see his cats he realized they were all outside the glass door staring into the kitchen interior. It wasn’t them who did the trouble, but an unexpected guest: inside the house there was an Australian possum intent on stealing and enjoying bananas that were in a fruit basket on the table.

The animal was very surprised by the sudden arrival of the homeowner and started running around the room clutching his coveted banana, but with no intention of leaving the kitchen. Indeed, he even went to look at the two cats locked out of the house.

Only when the man opened the door to let the cats in, did the opossum decide to get away from the window through which he had probably entered. As it turns out, cats are not very good guard animals.

