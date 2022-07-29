A boy in Florida fell into intensive care after being attacked by a brain-eating amoeba

Family trips do not always end in the best way, since accidents are always a risk that you run when you leave home. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was a victim of one of these situations when I was on a trip to a local Port Charlotte beach and he was infected by a brain-eating amoeba. At that time, everything was going normally, until five days after the holidays, he presented some physical discomfort that sent him to the hospital.

It all started on July 1, when the minor and his family were visiting the place. Within a few days, Caleb registered headache, fever, vomiting and disorientation, which is why his parents took him to Golisano Children’s Hospital, located in southwest Florida. The doctors did not have a good diagnosis, since they erroneously detected meningitis and admitted him to the Intensive Care Unit.

In this way, with a disease in which every moment was valuable, this detail in the identification of the disease allowed it to continue advancing. According to the fundraising campaign in Go Fund Me, it all started with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. “Unfortunately, Crucial time was wasted after doctors misdiagnosed meningitiswhich delayed treatment of the amoeba, which must be treated soon after infection to be successful,” explained Katie Chiet, the patient’s aunt.

Doctors misdiagnosed teen infected with brain-eating amoeba pixabay

Nevertheless, Caleb’s family remains hopeful that he can make a satisfactory recovery, since many people with the same disease lose their lives before reaching the hospital. In this case, Katie’s nephew managed to receive medical attention, so they still have hope.

Today, the adolescent remains hospitalized in the intensive care area and damage to his brain is imminent, but since his treatment for the amoeba began on July 10, there is still a hope of life. “His MRI of him from July 20 continues to show damage to his brain from the amoeba, but we are hopeful that she will soon turn the corner and come back to us,” the boy’s aunt added.

He also stressed that your nephew has been very strong and that, despite the fact that he required artificial respiration for a period of time, it has already been several days in which he managed to get rid of the devices: “He required a brief period of sedation and intubation, but he has been breathing alone for almost a full week! !” he highlighted.

The amoeba Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eater, It is a unicellular organism found mainly in fresh and warm waters. It causes a brain infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The amoeba enters the body through the nose and from there migrates to the brain. BBC World

It is a fairly rare condition, but it can be fatal.. Of the 154 people who contracted this amoeba between 1962 and 2021 in the United States, only four managed to survive.

Caleb got the amoeba through his nostrils, a situation that can be avoided by wearing nose plugs when swimming in polluted water. Once it settled in his system, the amoeba infected his brain.