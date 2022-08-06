News

“A boy so beautiful, who fought to the end”: Archie Battersbee, the English boy at the center of a legal fight, dies

Hollie Dance with her son Archie

Hollie Dance with her son Archie.

Archie Battersbee – the 12-year-old boy who was at the center of a legal battle between his parents, doctors and the courts – died this Saturday in England.

The family was opposed to their brain-damaged son being taken off life support machines.

Archie Battersbee spent his last hours in a hospital after the British High Court ruled that could not be transferred to a hospice.

his parents were “devastatedyouhaving exhausted all legal avenues to keep him alive. The family requested the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), but they were told that the case “fell outside” their scope.

