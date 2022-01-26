A Brazilian financial services firm will use bitcoin for international remittances

Dock, a Brazilian financial services company, is expanding its services in Latin America and Europe. The company said it will use cryptocurrencies for international remittances according to Reuters.

The company was created under the name Conductor in 2014 under the Dock brand after being acquired by the North American venture capital fund Riverwood Capital. International transfers are becoming a profitable niche for fintechs such as Wise and Remessa Online as these companies are able to sell services at lower prices than large banks.

The Dock will convert Brazilian reais to Bitcoin and then BTC will be converted to dollars to reach end users through Dock customers such as Vivo and Natura & CO.

Frederico Amaral, Dock’s head of products and technology, told Reuters it “will be both a quick and cheap way to remittance,” DocK is also looking into going public as the company is rolling out an initial public offering (IPO). of banks in the United States. Dock was also able to buy rival Brasil Pré-pagos (BPP) after approval from the Brazilian central bank.