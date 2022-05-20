A Breath in the Dark (A Mouthful of Air, 2021)

Text-Transcript: @pato_sesnich – Image: Imdb.com

THE HISTORY

Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried, ‘Dear John,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘The Dropout’ miniseries)is a writer and illustrator of children’s books, with characters that deliver positive messages for the growth of children, but far from her profession, Julie faces anxiety crises that she cannot control.

With the arrival of her first child and with postpartum depression, Julie tries to commit suicide, setting off the alarm around her, made up of her husband Ethan (Finn Wittrock, the series ‘Ratched’, ‘American Horror Story’) and Bobbi (Amy Irving, ‘Carrie’), her mother, who begin to accompany her more than they should, so that she does not try to commit a new suicidal act.

The help of Dr. Sylvester (Paul Giamatti, ‘Between Drinks’), the writing of a new book, a change of house and the plans to have a second child, will be the means of escape for Julie to stop listening to the voices that torment her mind and that constantly bring her down and afflict her.

Drama inspired by real life, directed and written by Amy Koppelman, based on a novel of her authorship. Good.

SELECTED DIALOG

Dr. Sylvester (Paul Giamatti): Can you tell me what happened? Was this the first time she has tried to take her own life?

Julie (Amanda Seyfried): Yes.

Dr. Sylvester: Did you come close to doing it before? Did she think of it before?

Julia: I think I think about it all the time.

dr Sylvester: Since when does that happen?

Julie: Every so often since I was in first grade. When everything started to change.

Dr Sylvester: In what sense?

Julie: Everything is vague. My memory is vague. I do not know how to explain it.

Dr Sylvester: Any mental illness in the family?

Julia: No, that’s not true. My mom would say my dad is mentally ill. And my husband would say…my dad’s mental illness is a lot like being a jerk.

Dr Sylvester: And more recently? How was she during the pregnancy?

Julia: I managed.

Dr Sylvester: And after childbirth?

Julia: It was more or less the same that I lived almost all my life. I felt miserable and very weak. As if any other woman could take better care of Teddy. From both.

Dr Sylvester: You may not remember, but back in the ’70s, this was said to contain spider eggs. And people stopped chewing them. For a while, I believed it too. Even after they ran an ad in the New York Times, and I knew it wasn’t true, I still couldn’t chew them. It’s funny how this happens. You start a rumor, you believe it, you find out it’s not true, but you still can’t stand having the gum in your mouth. And it so happened that the other day, I went to the store with my daughter and told her to pick out some sweets. And so she took this. She already knows, pink and at eye level with her. Sure. But suddenly my thought process was, “Wait a minute, she’s too small for gum. She is going to choke.” And then I thought, “You’re a doctor. You know she’s not going to choke.” And I understood. It was my irrational fear of spider eggs. After all those years. I guess we all need to learn where the spider eggs really are. Or more importantly, where they are not.

YOU CAN SEE IT IN HBOMax.

