A bridge between Ethereum and Dogecoin is in the works, reveals Billy Markus

Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin (DOGE), has set his sights on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and on a bridge between Ethereum and Dogecoin, to encourage mass adoption of the meme-coin.

In a tweet on September 30, Markus stressed the importance of completing the Ethereum-Dogecoin bridge so that the asset can be integrated with the best Ethereum-based NFT platforms, such as OpenSea, allowing purchases of non-fungible objects with DOGE.

Markus stated that it exists “strong demand“for the purchase of NFTs within the crypto community and that the enabling of NFT purchases through DOGE”it would greatly increase its usefulness“:

“Implementing DOGE in the NFT ecosystem would be a huge benefit to the community!”

The DOGE-ETH bridge under development would allow users to send DOGE from the Dogecoin blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain, and to transact with the asset in sectors such as DeFi and NFT via the ERC-20 DOGE token contracts.

The bridge would provide further utility for DOGE: the asset could in fact represent an alternative to Ether, which currently dominates NFT payments, also increasing transaction levels and usage through circulation in various DeFi protocols on Ethereum.

In an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman on June 4, Ethereum co-founder and DOGE investor Vitalik Buterin also pointed out the pbullish potential that a bridge with Ethereum could have for DOGE, noting that:

“If DOGE wants to somehow connect to Ethereum, allowing DOGE to trade thousands of times per second within a loop ring, that would be great.”

On Twitter, Markus was asked if the bridge is in the works: he replied that “people are working on the DOGE-ETH bridge, yes“, without adding further details.

Organizations like DogeLabs – a developer collaboration focused on the Dogecoin chain – announced on June 18 that they were exploring the idea of ​​building a Doge-ETH bridge, which would allow hodlers to use the asset in Ethereum-based DeFi staking.

DogeLabs also claimed to be developing a burn wallet for DOGE, in which developers can create “applications that send a small portion of Doge to a public burn wallet to help build a deflationary mode around DOGE’s inflationary growth“.

Markus walked away from Dogecoin in 2015, selling his stash of coins for the equivalent of a used Honda Civic. However, the co-founder is a member of the advisory board of the Dogecoin foundation, which was re-established in August. Buterin is also a member of the advisory board.

The non-profit foundation supports the development of Dogecoin, while protecting the brand from imitators like Dogecoin 2.0.

Cointelegraph reported on September 2 that the Dogecoin Foundation requested the “Dogecoin 2.0” project to change its name: it has even hired trademark protection lawyers, in an effort to “to protect the Dogecoin community from being misled and to defend the Dogecoin name from possible abuse“.