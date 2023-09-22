A brief history of Love Island cast arrests or legal trouble

After Love Island, all we hear is news of brand deals and breakups. But, as is clear, some Islanders remain in the news for the wrong reasons, and several past Love Island cast members have been arrested since appearing on the show.

From scuffles with photographers to drug allegations, the islanders have found themselves in trouble several times over the years. Here’s a history of what happened and to whom.

jack finham

Recently, it was reported that Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving with false plates on his car. It was claimed that he was stopped for speeding, and the police also pulled him over on suspicion of careless driving and driving without insurance.

The Sun is also reporting that a source said he was using private plates on his car, not fake plates, and has denied drug use and driving. Fincham was also charged with drugged driving in 2021, but the case was dropped.

Fincham’s lawyer Conor Johnstone of MAJ Law said: “Mr Fincham has not been charged with drug-driving and denies using any drugs. At this stage there is no evidence that Mr Fincham drove over the legal limit and we hope his blood results will prove the same.

chloe crowhurst

In 2017, three years after appearing in season two of Love Island, Chloe Crowhurst was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. According to The Sun she failed a breathalyser test the next morning after spending the night in Crawley.

Clough was released and appeared in court the following month to face charges. In a statement through her representative, Chloe apologized for her “error in judgment.”

He added: “Chloe is fully aware that her public profile comes with responsibility and at this stage she does not wish to comment other than to sincerely apologize for any embarrassment this may have caused her family, friends and supporters Is.”

Kaz Crosley

Perhaps the most famous case of an Islander being arrested came previously in 2023, when 2018’s Kaz Crossley was arrested in Abu Dhabi on drug charges. He was arrested at Abu Dhabi airport on his way to a flight to Thailand.

In 2020, Kaz’s name surfaced after a video of him snorting a white substance at a party was leaked. The video was reportedly filmed during the lockdown when many influencers went to Dubai.

Speaking recently on the Saving Grace podcast, Kaz revealed it was an abusive ex of hers who shared the video, and recalled the harrowing ordeal of being placed in a Dubai jail cell with no idea what was happening. Was. She said: “He created an Instagram account called ‘Kaz Sniffing’ and followed thousands of accounts. It never occurred to me that someone could be so evil and calculating.”

anna vakili

In January 2022, Anna said she was arrested for the attack, and claimed she was “targeted” by police because she was famous. Love Island 2019 star Anna said she called the police over fears she was about to be kidnapped and was herself arrested in an incident last year.

An altercation broke out between Anna and her sister Mandy outside The Dorchester Hotel in London. Anna said she called the police because she feared she was being kidnapped and got into an argument with her sister as she waited for officers outside the hotel.

She said she saw police officers searching her name on Google and thought about it. She said she and her sister were handcuffed, put into a police van and spent 14 hours in a cell.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 00:06 on Sunday, April 11 to reports of a disturbance in Park Lane, W1. Officers attended and spoke to a witness who reported seeing two women involved in a fight. There is no information about anyone being injured. Two women, aged 29 and 30, were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of common assault. After questioning it was established that no further action was necessary and both were released from custody.

zara holland

In 2021, season two’s Zara Holland was charged with breaking COVID rules in Barbados and faced a year in jail or an £18k fine. The ex-Love Islander tried to flee the island with her boyfriend after she was infected with coronavirus, but the couple were arrested at the airport.

It was reported that he was given red wristbands and told that he would be taken to a quarantine base, but instead he removed the bands and tried to go home. Zara pleaded guilty and was fined £4,417 for breaching quarantine rules.

Haris Namani

Remember when Haris Namani was evicted from the winter Love Island 2023 villa after a video of their street fight was shared online? The video is said to be from May 2021 and was taken after a night out in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The shocking video was originally shared on Snapchat, and then leaked to The Sun. In it, several punches are exchanged between Harris and another man before the other man falls to the ground. You can hear someone in the background yelling “Go over Harris” while Harris is yelling “I’m not a scumbag, I’m not a scumbag.” As he stands over the other man, who is on the floor, Harris says, “On my mother’s life…”

When Haris was asked in his exit interview what he thought about the video being shared, he said: “I am disappointed that this video has been seen, it is not a reflection of my character. I’m not one of those guys who looks for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation. It was an immediate thing.

“The video does not show everything that happened. Later we met and cleared the air; We have joined hands and now we are together. “It’s not something that will happen again.”

At the time, the footage was said to have been shown to police, but it appears nothing came of it.

chris hughes

While Chris Hughes was not arrested, police briefly investigated an altercation between the Love Island star and a photographer at the NT in 2020. Police confirmed they were investigating charges of assault and criminal damage after Chris was photographed in a fight with a photographer. Celebration.

According to the Mirror, Chris began feuding with the paparazzi over claims they called her a “cunt”. Pictures show Chris pointing and shouting at the man before physically grabbing and pushing him. Spectators were said to have stopped the fight.

A Met Police spokesperson said at the time: “We can confirm that at 03:52 on Wednesday, January 29, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two people in Waterview Drive, Greenwich.

“This incident is reported to have occurred between 23:00 on Tuesday, January 28 and 01:00 on Wednesday, January 29. The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment. There were no reported injuries. No arrests have been made. The inquiry is ongoing.”

Chris posted an apology after the incident, saying he “completely regretted” what happened. He explained that he was at the event to celebrate Jesy Nelson’s award win, whom he was dating at the time.

“I had a wonderful night celebrating the award that my girlfriend so richly deserves,” he said. “After we came out of the hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me names that I would not call his worst enemy, and tried to physically start a fight.

“I want to make everyone aware that this was only in self-defense. I hope that the people I care about, including my followers, family and friends, will understand and forgive me. This night was about Jesse’s victory and I’m sorry if I distracted anyone from that.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip and the best memes and quizzes, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Related stories recommended by this author:

• The history of the islanders, whose questionable pasts were leaked online while living in the village

• All the Love Island 2023 cast members who are *still* beefing despite the show being pretty much over

• It’s finally been revealed who smoked and vaped in the Love Island 2023 villa