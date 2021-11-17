A brief history of the “short high school” in Italy

According to Sun 24 hours, the Ministry of Education has prepared a decree that should expand the experimentation of the so-called “short high school”, active from the 2018/2019 school year and which plans to obtain the high school diploma in 4 years instead of 5: according to the Sun, between 2022 and 2023 the Italian schools involved in the experimentation should increase from the current 200 to about a thousand. For the moment we are only talking about a draft (not officially released), and which therefore must be taken with caution, but the question is interesting and over time has been rather debated.

The “short high school”, which allows you to finish school in 12 years instead of 13, as is already the case in several European countries, is a topic on which the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, had already said he was very favorable in the past years. Before becoming minister, Bianchi had been rector of the University of Ferrara, from 2004 to 2010, and then councilor for the School, university, research, training and work of Emilia-Romagna.

Bianchi had dealt with the theme of the reduction of high school years in the 2020 essay In the school mirror, published by The Mill. In the essay he argued that shortening the duration of high school from 5 to 4 years could have accelerated the time to enter the university and the job market, putting Italian high school students in a much more similar position to that of their colleagues from different countries of the European Union.

– Read also: The new rules on the management of infections at school

It must be said that the European situation is very fragmented, and there are several countries where the school cycle ends after 13 years, as in Italy.

Europe is essentially divided in half between countries where the school cycle ends at 18, for example France and Spain, and countries where it ends at 19, such as the Scandinavian states.

The first to speak concretely of experimenting with “short high schools” in Italy was Luigi Berlinguer, Minister of Education between 1996 and 2000 in the center-left governments led by Romano Prodi and Massimo D’Alema. Berlinguer introduced experimentation in a school reform which was then abrogated by the subsequent center-right government led by Silvio Berlusconi. That reform provided for a school course consisting of a first seven-year cycle followed by a second cycle divided into a common two-year period and a three-year course of specialist courses.

After other attempts that ended in nothing, in 2017 Valeria Fedeli, education minister of the government of Paolo Gentiloni, signed a ministerial decree that officially introduced “short high schools” in Italy for the first time. Starting from the 2018/2019 school year, the experimentation was initially made available in 100 schools, and the following year it reached 192: in total, the experimentation was started in 144 high schools and in 48 technical institutes.

– Read also: At the University of Ferrara the DAD is never over

In schools where experimentation is still active today, students are required to achieve the same didactic objectives as other students and are subjected to the same maturity exam. To give short high school students the same preparation as their colleagues studying an extra year, the ministry has established that the number of hours per year can be increased from 900 to a maximum of 1,050 hours.

In addition, schools were encouraged to present experimental study plans: “In particular as regards the articulation and remodeling of study plans, for the use of technologies and laboratory activities in teaching, for the use of the Clil methodology (the study of a subject in a foreign language) “. To monitor the progress of the experiment, every year some regional scientific committees evaluate the results and send a report to the national scientific committee, made up of experts from the various school sectors, which has the task of annually evaluating the situation of the school in Italy.

According to the draft obtained by the Sole 24 Ore, Minister Bianchi would like to bring to a thousand schools involved in the experimentation, with technical institutes and high schools that could start from the 2022/23 school year, professional institutes from the following one. At the moment, not much is known about the content of the decree and whether there will be substantial news for the schools involved compared to what is foreseen by Minister Fedeli.

The Sole 24 Ore says that Bianchi’s decree should provide for “an enhancement of language learning (through the teaching of at least one non-linguistic discipline with the Clil methodology, starting from the third year of the course), more workshops and optional and personalized teaching, and a remodeling of the annual school calendar and the weekly timetable of lessons “. The schools, both state and equal, which want to participate in the experimentation will have to present a project that will have to be evaluated by a special commission of the ministry.