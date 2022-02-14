a brief history of what happens and has happened – Auralcrave

To understand what is happening in Afghanistan it is necessary to know its history.

From the 1950s to post-September 11th

Let’s start from the 1950s, with this country led by the monarchy of Nadir Shah, which reigned until 1973. Under his reign, Afghanistan experienced one of the longest periods of stability. During this period Afghanistan remained fundamentally neutral, while creating a closer relationship with the Soviet Union and greater hostility towards Pakistan. While the King was in Italy, on July 17, 1973, the King’s cousin and former Prime Minister, Mohammed Daud Khan, organized a bloodless coup and put an end to the monarchy in Afghanistan. The new Republic, however, did not bring any improvement either economically or in terms of reforms.

Thus we arrive at the Saur revolution of 27 April 1978, when the People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA) took power in Kabul establishing the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (RDA) but found the clear opposition of the rural populations, faithful to traditional principles. Afghans and Muslims and contrary to the ideas of Marxism-Leninism, which gave birth to the guerrilla movement of the mujahideen. In the months following the coup, the PDPA government initiated a series of reforms: it distributed the land to 20,000 farmers, repealed the usur (i.e. the tithe due to landowners by laborers) and banned usury, regulated the prices of primary goods, nationalized social services by guaranteeing them to all, recognized the right to vote for women, legalized trade unions, banned forced marriages and the exchange of girls for economic purposes, replaced traditional and religious laws with other secular ones, banned tribal courts and made education public to all, even to girls who previously could not go to school.

These reforms clashed strongly with local and tribal religious authorities who opposed Taraki’s policies. Soon the same ecclesiastical hierarchies switched to an armed opposition encouraging the jihād (holy war) of the mujahideen (holy warriors) against “the regime of godless atheist communists”. In the climate of the Cold War, the United States could not accept the success and modernization of Afghanistan too close to the Soviet Union, both for anti-communist propaganda and for the need to control a very rich and strategic area, so on July 3, 1979 Carter he signed the first directive for the organization of secret military and economic aid to the Afghan mujahideen. In practice, the CIA would have created an international network involving all Arab countries to supply the mujahideen with money, weapons and volunteers for the war.

With the passage in the US from the Democratic Carter administration to the Republican administration of Ronald Reagan, the level of confrontation rose and the mujahideen were touted as “freedom fighters”. Osama bin Laden was one of the main organizers and financiers of the mujahideen; his Maktab al-Khadamat (MAK, Office of Order) channeled money, weapons and Muslim fighters from all over the world to Afghanistan, with the assistance and support of the American, Pakistani and Saudi governments. When the US financed, armed and trained Islamist cutthroats and obscurantist scum to destroy that experience, the Afghan government asked for internationalist help from the Soviet Union, which intervened without hesitation.

Then all the Western mass media screamed at the “Soviet Occupation” and scolded for the Taliban, at that time defined as “Freedom Fighters”, Warriors of Freedom, rather than terrorists.

In Italy and in Europe the left, instead of defending that experience, thought it best to take sides against “the Russian invasion”. They openly supported the war crimes of the Mujahideen and did not seem to care too much about the fate of millions of Afghan women. Osama Bin Laden was a CIA agent and went out in the US Rambo 3with Sylvester Stallone fighting for “the freedom of Afghanistan” alongside the bearded Muslims against those bad communists.

Thanks to external support, the mujahideen were able to wear down the Soviet forces until they retreated in February 1989. Without the support of the USSR, the RDA was able to withstand pressure from the mujahideen until April 1992 , when the guerrillas conquered Kabul and overthrew the PDPA government. The mujahideen then proclaimed the birth of the Islamic State of Afghanistan, the new fundamentalist government unleashed a fierce and total war against women. From that moment on, no girl could ever set foot in a school again. They imposed the Burka on the entire female population and those who did not wear it were lynched on the street. If their eyes were not obscured by the thick net of the burka they were beaten, arrested and tortured. Women were no longer allowed to work, drive, or go out on the street except in the company of a male family member.

The Islamic State of Afghanistan was proclaimed on April 17, 1992. The Mujahideen front however proved to be very fragmented and disunited and this allowed, from 1996 to 2001, the seizure of power by the Taliban faction, except in some northern territories controlled by the Northern Alliance of the remaining anti-Taliban mujahideen, led by Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. The Taliban proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and applied an extreme version of the shari’a to the country and any deviation from their law was punished with extreme ferocity. Emblematic was the capture of the last President of the Afghan Democratic Republic Mohammad Najibullah; he was captured at the UN offices in Kabul, where he had taken refuge, and was tortured, maimed and dragged in a jeep before being executed with a blow to the head and exhibited near the UN building.

After the terrorist attack of 11 September 2001, the United States decided to invade Afghanistan, kicking off the Enduring Freedom operation which aimed to end the Taliban regime and destroy training camps and the network of al-Qāʿida, the terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden. Given the disproportion of forces, the fundamentalist regime was overthrown in just over a month, in November 2001. The new “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan” was then established, run by President Hamid Karzai: the Afghan government forces, however, found themselves embroiled in a long warfare against the remaining Taliban forces (as well as against various local warlords and criminal gangs), thus receiving assistance from military forces of NATO and other countries united in the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission.

Afghanistan today

Now that we have seen the history of the country we can analyze its current geopolitical scene.

In 20 years of US control, the already precarious condition of Afghanistan has worsened further: the US together with the Western coalition has spent 90% of its funds on military spending and only 10% on civilian infrastructure. In twenty years, the progress for them has been insignificant and the human losses very high, tens of thousands of deaths died in recent years more in American and NATO raids than in clashes with the Taliban. The 36 million Afghans – of whom five to six million are refugees – live on average on less than two dollars a day. In particular, women who had managed to claim the right to education and a certain degree of personal autonomy, completely denied in the first Emirate of the Taliban, lose.

The 2nd Emirate will perhaps be, hopefully, a little less tough or just more pragmatic. Among other things, in addition to women, boys also go to school very little, except in the mullahs’ madrasahs: the state education system is in shambles. In a nutshell, there is not a single real economic parameter that is better than twenty years ago, despite the useless chatter of those who have been there for a long time ready to exploit the available resources and easily distort the numbers to make American propaganda. The climate of hatred with those who have collaborated with Westerners is fueled not only by the Taliban and by religion, but by the fact that, with the exception of this restricted circle of privileged people, the rest of the population is exploited, left in miserable conditions of poverty and has seen it worsen. further their living conditions under the American occupation.

The Americans and NATO say they want to export democracy, in reality they export first of all weapons: the rest – “nation-building”, human rights, women’s rights – is delightful entertainment to make people believe that we are doing good with cannon fire. If you want to help a people you can do it without using guns, this among other things taught by Gino Strada, reviled alive by the same hypocrites who today incense him and at the time supported the wars of 2001 and 2003.

The tragedy that Afghanistan is experiencing today is the daughter of US imperialism and Western double standards. Of the choice to put that country in the hands of the abomination, rather than accepting that they had a socialist government, that made secularism and progress its flags. Today, after a war of robbery waged to plunder raw materials and after 20 years of occupation by the stars and stripes, the United States of America is leaving, leaving nothing but rubble and gently returning power to the hands of monsters.

