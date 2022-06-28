A brief tour of the history of LGBTIQ Theater in Mexico, past and present

In the playbill of the first montage of the boys in the band In 1974, an important clarification could be read: that the actors who participated in the work were married and that, unlike the characters they played, none of them were homosexual. This, as a measure against the strong censorship that it went through before its premiere by the authorities, who then considered that the Mart Crowley drama, directed by the activist Nancy Cardenas, It violated the morals of the time.

The above is one of the stories that, for better or for worse, support the LGBTQ+ Theater in Mexico Citywhich is nothing other than the staging that addresses what Federico Garcia Lorca named as “dark love” and everything that concerns him and afflicts him.

Almost fifty years after the first montage that openly alluded to the homosexual community, today the billboard offers various proposals on sexual diversity, although their objective is still to defend that diversity and raise awareness in old and new generations about respect that diverse gender expressions deserve.

Although in these times plays or cabaret shows such as The Law of the Rancher, Ferry Zel, Tebas Land, Segismunda, June in ’93, Vedette, Torch Song, Pride, Visiting Mr. Green, The Prom, The Favorite, The Wrath of Narcissus, Kassandra, Menti-Drags, Tomorrow, Stupid Love Story in Winnipeg, Beautiful Julia, Prince and Prince, Here on Earth, Novo in a Cut Glass Closet, Guilt, The Shakespearean Tour, La Prietty Güoman, Rotterdam, Shanghai, Angels in Americaall episodes of Las Meninas and the new montage of the boys in the bandhave enjoyed success and attention from the public and the press.

It is also true that still in 2015, a normal heart suffered censorship attempts on his tour of some states of the Mexican Republic and, in the midst of a pandemic, the fact that the Ministry of Culture recommended the work on its social networks prince and prince as part of the Children’s Day celebration, it unleashed a host of homophobic expressions by users.

However, the previous list – which is surely missing several titles – is a sign that there are more and more works that openly address the conflicts and daily life of the LGBTQ+ community and, above all, seek, from the stage, to erase the borders and divisions and simply and plainly tell a story about love -and its twists and turns- between two -or more- people.

To achieve this and to continue the fight from the boards, there are many figures and titles that have contributed, starting with savior novo and everything that his work, genius and figure entails. To mention just two examples: his dramatic text the third faust written in 1934 and its montage of zodiac signs by Sergio Magaña at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1951, with a young homosexual among the main characters.

Nancy Cardenas, it is known, is a pioneer in the recognition of the rights of the homosexual community and from the theater he launched two cries for it. The most famous, due to the censorship scandal it caused and because it also appeared at the Teatro Insurgentes, is the aforementioned the boys in the band.

But in 1979 he presented a musical comedy adaptation of the French novel Colette Claudine at school, where she explored, under the aegis of the university theatre, love and lesbian eroticism, with Laura Zapata as the protagonist and, in the cast, a young man named Tito Vasconcelos. This theme in the hands of Cárdenas had its highest point a year later, when he staged The bitter tears of Petra Von Kant by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, achieving the greatest of the many theatrical successes of the actress Beatrice Sheridan, “who every night became before our eyes a being radically run over”, Germán Dehesa wrote in one of his columns.

While this was happening at the El Granero Theater, the UNAM was staging And yet they movethe first play considered “gay theatre” by specialized critics and the first theatrical show on male homosexuality in Mexico City, based on the testimony of its actors: Gustavo López Cuesta, Fernando López Arriaga, Homero Wimmer and Tito Vasconceloswho was then an assistant and friend of the author and director of the project: the actor, playwright, chronicler, promoter and theater and music critic Jose Antonio Alcaraz who with that and other productions shook the intelligentsia of those years with that musical show that marked many of the guidelines that are enjoyed today in cabaret and gay-themed theater.

Although to speak of Tito Vasconcelos today is to speak of a complete stage creator and fundamental activist, in the 1980s he was the protagonist of three works directed by an artist who, after leaving his mark on the theater with avant-garde productions, jumped onto television to restructure the TV soaps: Carlos Tellez he introduced in Mexico the theater of the legendary Argentine-French playwright and cartoonist Copi, with Eva Perón, translated by the novelists Luis Zapata and Olivier Debroise; presented a theatrical version of the limitless place by José Donoso and staged the first montage of Torch Song (A passionate song) by Harvey Fierstein, in translation by Carlos Monsivais.

In a duo with the wonderful playwright Carlos OlmosTéllez brought the laws of theater to the soap opera, thus achieving the most outstanding of the genre: cradle of wolves When Olmos returned to the theater in the 1990s, he presented two of the most memorable works in LGBTQ+ culture: El dandy del Hotel Savoy, about the last days of Oscar WildeY The eclipsea superb piece about a young man coming out of the closet in a Chiapas town dominated by two matriarchs -performed for posterity by Beatriz Aguirre, Marta Aura and Lilia Aragon-.

At the end of his partnership with Téllez, Tito Vasconcelos premieres works of his own authorship and direction, such as Butterflies/Maricosas, To something else Butterflies and Mamita Queridain addition to directing a version of Affectionately, your comadrethe classic text of Jose Dimayuga and Plastic Surgery of Luis Zapata and Mario de la Garza -Zapata translated for him another work by Copi, Loretta Strong, which Tito still hasn’t staged.

And although he is extremely prolific, today his name is linked to the cabaret -where he is a creator, teacher and businessman-, that theatrical and musical genre that continues to be the most notable, effective and representative space for the defense of the rights of diversities and that had moments of glory in places like The Golden Age, El Café Colón, El Nueve and El Cuervowhich later became The failurebeing the preamble of what later was El Hábito and today is the vice.

When El Hábito opened its doors in Coyoacán in 1990, Jesusa Rodriguez She was already known as a risky stage creator and, together with the composer lilian philipdisruptor of good consciences with now classic productions such as the council of love by Oscar Panizza and donna giovanni of Mozart, in addition to a notable number of cabaret shows in which acting and music figures appeared who to date continue with their inclusive and fighting proposal: Astrid Haddad, Regina Orozco, Susana Zabaleta, Pedro Kominik among others.

The now senator left an important legacy that her disciples, The Cool Queens -Ana Francis Mor, Cecilia Sotres, Nora Huerta and Marisol Gasé-, have been in charge of continuing and adapting to the new times and the new generations.

Right in front of El Hábito, already in the new millennium, in the The Chapel Theater the tradition of the avant-garde of Novo is taken up again and the director Boris Schomann presents in our country the theater of authors such as the Canadian Michel-Marc Bouchardwith The Weaklings, Tom on the Farm and The Orphaned Muses -which had already been staged by Mauricio Jiménez- and that of the recently deceased Luis Enrique Gutierrez Ortiz Monasterywith sensational fagots -one of the several works in which, from acidity and satire, LEGOM criticized and defended the gay universe-.

In contrast to these proposals that continue to find a wide audience, other audiences have been generated through the work of producers such as Fred Roldán or Wilfrido Momoxor spaces such as the Roldán Sandoval Cultural Center, the Comedy Forum -today El FOCO- or the Cultural Center for Diversity.

The winks in the works of Emilio Carballido and Victor Hugo Rascon Bandaworks like to your untouchable person of Gonzalo Valdes Medellin -the first to address the issue of HIV/AIDS- the wild roosters of Hugo Arguelles, blackberry pie of Jesus Gonzalez Davila, Chameleons and a mysterious pact of oscar liera, Sudden death of Sabina Berman, Still Life and Marlon Brando of Humberto Leyva, atrocious beauties of Elena GuiochinsCharacters like Queen Elizabeth of Contradanza who consecrated to Claudio Obregonthe prisoner Valentin of The kiss of spider women in the direction of Arthur Ripstein.

Just as the tormented geisha played by Humberto Zurita in Mr Butterfly, the Oscar Wilde of Alexander Bald in indecent actsthe Bougainvillea created by Carlos Olmos for the stage version of Adventuressthe old trans woman played by Hector Bonilla in I am my own wifethe Mexican assemblies of The eyes of the man, Severe surveillance, PD. Your cat is dead, The Rocky Horror Show, The Cage of the Mad and RENT -among others- are part of the history of Mexican theater.

And of the history of the LGBTQ+ community, whose struggle has been reflected, promoted and accompanied by performing arts, although, it must be said, in these times new paths are opening that require stronger work in taking stances and in visibility and representation of each and every one of their expressions, experiences and needs.

By Enrique Saavedra/ Photos: Courtesy

