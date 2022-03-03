A Broadway theater will be renamed in honor of actor James Earl Jones

New York, March 2 The Cort Theater on Broadway announced this Wednesday that it will change its name to James Earl Jones to pay tribute to the American actor, who has participated in more than 100 films and is known above all for his roles in “Star Wars”. or “Coming to America” ​​(The Prince of Zamunda). Jones, who has also appeared in more than 20 Broadway plays, said in a statement that when he began his career in the theater mecca 64 years ago starring in “Sunrise at the Campobello,” it was “inconceivable” that his “name would be in a building today. “I want my journey from then to now to be an inspiration to all aspiring actors,” the three-time Tony Award-winning performer added in a statement from the Shubert Organization, which owns the renamed theater. It is not very common for a Broadway theater to be named after an actor, as producers and theater managers are usually honored. Jones thus joins a small group of actors whose name has been used to baptize Broadway theaters, including Alfred Launt, Lynn Fontanne, Ethel Barrymore and Edwin Booth. The Shubert Organization theater, Broadway’s largest owner, has been undergoing renovations for the past year, and will reopen this summer under its new name. The Cort, originally named after its owner John Cort, opened its doors on 48th Street in 1912, and important actresses such as Jane Fonda and Grace Kelly have made their debuts there. Outstanding productions have also been staged there, such as “As You Like It”, starring Katherine Hepburn, or more recently, in 2010, “Fences”, with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, which won three Tony Awards, and whose adaptation to the cinema of 2016 received four Oscar nominations. EFE hc/jfu/cfa