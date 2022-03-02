A Broadway theater will be renamed in honor of actor James Earl Jones

This content was published on March 02, 2022 – 18:56

New York, March 2 (EFE) .- The Cort theater on Broadway announced this Wednesday that it will change its name to James Earl Jones to pay tribute to the American actor, who has participated in more than a hundred films and is known above all for his roles. in “Star Wars” or “The Prince of Zamunda”.

Jones, who has also appeared in more than 20 Broadway plays, said in a statement that when he began his career in the theater mecca 64 years ago starring in “Dawn at Campobello,” it was “inconceivable” that his “name would be in a building today.

“I want my journey from then to now to be an inspiration to all aspiring actors,” the three-time Tony Award-winner added in a statement from the Shubert Organization, which owns the renamed theater.

It is not very common for a Broadway theater to be named after an actor, as producers and theater managers are usually honored.

Jones thus joins a small group of actors whose name has been used to baptize Broadway theaters, including Alfred Launt, Lynn Fontanne, Ethel Barrymore and Edwin Booth.

The theater of the Shubert Organization, the largest owner of Broadway, has been renovated in the last year and will reopen its doors this summer, already under its new name.

The Cort, which originally took its name from its owner John Cort, opened its doors on 48th Street in 1912 and important actresses such as Jane Fonda and Grace Kelly have made their debuts there.

Outstanding productions have also been staged there, such as “As You Like It” (“As you like it”), starring Katherine Hepburn, or more recently, in 2010, “Fences”, with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, which won three Tony Awards, and whose 2016 film adaptation received four Oscar nominations. EFE

