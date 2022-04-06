A broken record? Fix your old games with this simple method!

Although returning the original color to our retro consoles is not an easy process, fix scratched discs of our PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 or Xbox 360 games is much easier. It is very easy that, over the years, your games from previous generations have been scratched little by little until the console does not read them, but in many cases they are perfectly recoverable.

You should know, yes, that if the disk is VERY damaged, recovery will be impossible, although there is a compelling reason. We will explain in detail in which cases you will be able to use your game again, in addition to the restoration process of said salvageable games.

How to fix a scratched disc: fix your old games

First things first: in what cases can a disk be repaired? To make a simple explanation, below you have a small outline of how disc players and the discs themselves work.



This is how a disc reader works

As you see, the laser (the reader, go) of the console goes through the polycarbonate layer and reads the metallic layer. If the polycarbonate layer is damaged or scratched, the laser will not go directly to the metal layer, but will bounce off it, misreading the CD.

If the scratch has reached the metal layer bad luck, there is nothing to do. However, the polycarbonate layer is quite thickso unless you’ve cracked the game with a box cutter you should be able to recover it reasonably easily.

For this method, we will need very few materials

The repair process is the easiest thing in the world: we put the CD on the mat, and Add a bit of isopropyl alcohol. With one of the microfiber cloths, we clean the disc well to remove possible stains and dirt. Dry it well.

Once this is done, we cast a few drops of polish and we start to buff with second microfiber cloth until there is no surplus left on the disk. Yes the game is very damaged, We let the polish dry and, when it has finished drying, we apply the same method again: polish and polish with the microfiber cloth.



You’re going to be polishing for a while | Image Source: Odd Tinkering

As we have already told you above, if the scratches have reached the metal layer, there is no solution, but if they are superficial and the console continues to have problems reading it, we recommend that you try a couple more times to apply polish. After 3-4 repetitions, it should work fine if the damage hasn’t reached the metal layer.

