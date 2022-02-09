A broom with a kettle, but how are we reduced?

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The feat of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, gold in the mixed doubles curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, thrilled Italian fans but not Ivan Zazzaroni, director of Corriere dello Sport.

February 8, 2022 will forever be remembered as one of the most important days in Italian sporting history. The company of Stefania Constantini And Amos Mosaner in the mixed doubles of curling at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with the conquest of the gold medal, it made millions of Italians rejoice. The final blossoming of the 22-year-old from Cortina has delivered unprecedented popularity to a sport that has so far remained a niche in our country, now on the world curling map.

Beyond the mere result, the extent of the – striking – victory adds even more value to the medal won by the blue duo, capable of winning 11 out of 11 races against almost all the most competitive opponents: a perfect march that had only occurred in other two occasions in the history of curling at the Winter Olympics. Yet not everyone showed great enthusiasm for this success. Ivan Zazzaroni, director of Corriere dello Sport, represents the classic voice out of the chorus. In the minutes of the triumph of Stefania and Amos in Beijing, on the frequencies of Radio 24 – during the transmission ‘Tutti Convocati’ – he stood out for his contemptuous statements towards curling.

Ivan Zazzaroni’s words: “A broom with a kettle!”

“I am very distracted by curling“, says the conductor Carlo Genta during the telephone connection with Zazzaroni. The live broadcast is in progress during the very tight final between Italy and Norway. A mood evidently not shared by the Bolognese journalist, who expresses his opinion without filters:”Come on guys, even with curling. But how are we reduced? A broom with a kettle, come on please“. Zazzaroni does not stop, on the contrary it increases:”With all due respect, I love everyone, 500 members, I’m happy if we win gold. But it’s not like every time we win something we have to fall in love. Curling, oh my …“.

Statements that sound almost like a lack of respect towards an entire movement, belittled on the most important day in its history, and which clash in a striking way with the role played by Zazzaroni, director of a historic and prestigious sports newspaper, which has always been a promoter of sport in all its expressions. A stance that has aroused strong dissent reactions on social media and revived the eternal debate on the deficit of sports culture in Italy. A question of education, which also includes respect for all sports realities. From the largest to the smallest, from football to the less popular ones. Including the little big curling, with its 333 members, destined to grow exponentially thanks to Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner.

The story closely resembles what it had concerned in recent weeks Michele Crisciello, director of Sportitalia, extremely critical of tennis – and almost disrespectful of Matteo Berrettini – in the decisive days of the Australian Open, experienced in the spotlight by our top tennis player. Snapshots of that Italy that ends up offside as soon as you leave the confines of a football field.