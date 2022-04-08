A brutal murder shocks the residents of Santiago de Cuba

A brutal murder that occurred in the early hours of last Monday has shocked the residents of Santiago de Cuba. Edgar Gutiérrez Candevat, 45 years old, a resident of San Magín between Avenida Martí and Crombet, was found with his abdomen open and several stab wounds, according to relatives and people who knew him.

Gutiérrez Candevat was buried on Tuesday morning. The causes of the crime have not been confirmed so far.although some of the neighbors and people close to the deceased point out theft as a possible motive.

A neighbor of the victim told DIARIO DE CUBA that during last week Gutiérrez Candevat won several prizes in the “ball game”which would have added about 70,000 pesos.

“The last couple of days, Edgar was out of luck,” the source said. “He won prizes like three times during the week and he had quite a lot of money“.

An elderly aunt of the victim, who lives nearby, would have raised the alarm when she did not see her nephew on Monday morning, who came to her house for coffee every day.

According to relatives of the victim, two suspects were arrested: the neighbor across the street, who was seen with Gutiérrez Candevat the night before and who was released shortly after, and the man who found the body. The latter would have been finally accused of the murder along with two other people.

At the close of this note, the Police proceeded to reconstruct the events with the suspects at the scene of the crimewhich caused a crowd of people in the street where the victim lived.