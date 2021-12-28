A bug in Windows 11 causes incorrect colors to be displayed

Microsoft confirmed a color issue affecting users working with “some image editing programs and on certain HDR displays“In Windows 11. The most frequent symptom is the replacement of the white regions of the images with a bright yellow hue.

If the circumstances under which this problem occurs seem somehow unspecified, this is probably one of the reasons why Microsoft has not yet pinpointed it until now. However, having the white hues returned with a bright yellow is certainly not a great experience in any way (whether it’s computer science or dentistry or publishing) and will definitely affect the content creators Microsoft wishes to appeal to with its Surface computers and accessories.

The bug affects the version 21H2 operating system. The description shared by Microsoft states that various image editors and HDR displays may have this problem. However, misinterpreting whites as bright yellow isn’t the only symptom – testers noted that this is simply the result of a more common color mismatch.

“This problem occurs when some Win32 color-rendering APIs return unexpected information or errors under specific conditions “ – Microsoft explains – “Not all color profile management programs are affected, and the color profile options available on the Windows 11 Settings page, including the Microsoft Color Control Panel, should work correctly.“

Users currently struggling with this bug don’t seem to have any fixes at this time. However, Microsoft is working to bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible. The Redmond-based software giant did not provide an exact date for the release of a fix patch, but only provides an estimate of “end of January“.