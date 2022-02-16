a bug on PS4 prevents the game from starting with patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 optimizes the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S but also brings improvements to the versions for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. In the past few hours, however, a bug that prevents Cyberpunk from booting on old Sony console.

The problem is knownas confirmed by CD Projekt RED: We are aware of the issue where the error message “The application could not be started. The data is corrupted. Please delete the application from the PS4 and reinsert the disc” after installing patch 1.5 (version 1.51) on PS4 and we are investigating the causes.

The Polish studio is investigating the causes of the problem, in the meantime the company invites players to contact technical support indicating your PSN IDthe CUSA code of the copy of the game and the region set on the console.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 is available for download, CD Projekt RED also released one playable demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, this allows you to play for a total of five hours, keeping your progress in case you decide to buy the full game. Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 trophies unlocked on PS4 will not be imported to PS5 as the system considers the two versions to be different games.