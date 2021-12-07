A building collapses in the night, several people are feared under the rubble

SANARY-SUR-MER – A three-storey building collapsed overnight in Sanary-sur-Mer, Provence, with several people trapped under the rubble.

The agents of the Var Department reported it to the AFP, explaining that “by interviewing the residents of the neighborhood it was estimated that five people could be under the rubble, but we do not know for sure if they were present when the building collapsed”.

According to the firefighters, the cause was an explosion that occurred shortly before 4, the origin of which is not clear at the moment. According to what was reported by the police, however, there would seem to be a strong smell of gas on site. The two buildings surrounding the collapsed one are also heavily damaged.

Residents were asked to “avoid the zone” of the port district, where a security perimeter has been set up, while around 70 firefighters are engaged in the rescue operation, reinforced by specialized rescue and evacuation teams, including dogs.

“At the moment three people have already been pulled out, two men and a woman, one of whom has been taken to hospital in an emergency,” the firefighters said. Searches continue for the five people who are presumed still trapped.

UPDATE 10:15 – Three of the five people sought by rescuers under the rubble have been located: a woman and a newborn were extracted alive, while the child’s father, a 30-year-old, was unfortunately found dead. This was announced by the firefighters, who are continuing their search operations to find the last two presumed missing.

Explosion cette nuit d’un immeuble sur le port de Sanary-sur-Mer. 5 personnes (4 adults and 1 enfant) sous les décombres selon les pompiers.

La déflagration à été entendue jusqu’à (au moins) Six-Fours-les-Plages, à 3 kilomètres de la.#Sanary pic.twitter.com/HhAVE9TfyV – Maxime (@MaxTilliette) December 7, 2021

AFP