A building in New York inspired by the Dominican Republic

This Monday afternoon the “Radio-Hotel” building was inaugurated, located at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and 181st Street in the heart of the Dominican community in New York.

The 22-story building has a hotel with 221 rooms, a nightclub and a restaurant, both inspired by emblematic businesses of the Dominican Republic.

The building will house the facilities of Jalao, the Dominican restaurant located in the Colonial Zone that will now open its doors in that city, with the collaboration of chef Richard Sandoval.

The ribbon cutting was attended by Ydanis Rodríguez, City Transportation Commissioner, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Mayor Eric Adams.

The owner of Jalao, Antonio Espaillat, assured the chain NY1 that the building will have a space where the community can celebrate all its events, weddings, conventions, baptisms and birthdays, and that the concept will feature live merengue and bachata.

“Dominicans have to feel very good that there are people who believe in them, who are making this type of investment in this area. In other words, it gives it great importance that we actually have it and we deserve it,” he said. Espaillat to NY1.

The portal highlights that the inauguration of this new building fuels the fear of Dominicans that rent prices will continue to rise and the process of gentrification in Washington Heights will accelerate.

“The owners say that the hotel with all its businesses will be operating at full capacity within a month but already all 221 rooms are available for those who wish to reserve them,” NY1 said.

The informative site of the global Dominican community.