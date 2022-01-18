“A bunch of rude” director Joss Whedon responds to ‘Justice League’ criticism

It’s been years but, Joss Whedon wanted to express his thoughts about the film ‘Justice League ‘ of 2017 which received a lot of criticism. The director also talked about the various accusations that have been leveled at him by the cast.

Whedon said in a surprise interview granted to the prestigious NYMag: “They called me to fix the film, I thought I could help out” but, he added that it became one of his biggest career mistakes. The studios had lost faith in the vision of Zack Snyder and family mourning was only a pretext to overrule it. With regard to the accusations, Joss then underlined the existence of a real campaign to discredit him which began by not sure by whom but carried out in the name of his colleague.

The ‘Justice League’ flop

During the interview granted, it is impossible not to talk about the film ‘Justice League ‘ who recounted the events after ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘ with Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg team up to defeat the threat Steppenwolf. The heroes received decisive help from Superman which had been resurrected by the League. Whedon was inherited from Zack Snyder who had left directing. The film hit theaters at the end of 2017, proving to be a great flop, especially when compared to the good it was doing and is continuing to do the ‘rival’ house of A.D, namely the Marvel with Avengers.

The criticisms of Joss Whedon

Over the years, the economic debacle was also joined by the numerous criticisms of the director by the interpreter of Cyborg, or Ray Fisher and of Gal Gadot, the actress who plays the role of Wonder Woman. In particular, according to the Israeli, Whedon, during the long session of additional shooting (over 40 days) of the film, had come to threaten her several times to destroy her career.

Whedon’s reply

In the interview released, the New Yorker spared no comments on the two actors, revealing that on the set the works began to go wrong from the beginning due to the different approach to the film that he had compared to Snyder who left a wide margin of freedom to the cast compared to some changes in the dialogues. Whedon, on the other hand, wanted the lines to be recited just as they were reported in the script, which led to an extension of the shooting and very heated clashes with all the protagonists defined as “a bunch of rude”. The 57-year-old revealed that Gadot one day pointed out that he was unable to understand how superhero movies worked.

As regards, instead, Ray Fisher, as can be seen from the ‘Snyder Cut‘, the plot of the film centered on the character of Cyborg. Instead, in the film screened in theaters in 2017, the importance of the superhero was greatly reduced.

The filmmaker claims that one day he received a phone call in which the actor expressed all his concerns about it, a call that he decided to cut short by explaining: “It seems to me that I am receiving indications. I don’t like getting directions on what to do, from anyone. Not even by Robert Downey Jr.“. According to Whedon, the storyline regarding Cyborg didn’t make a lot of sense and on the other hand, he didn’t find the acting qualities of the actor overly positive. Pressed on accusations of racism and having “bleached” Ray Fisher in post-production, the director has labeled the young actor as “a liar and a devil, a bad person and a bad actor.

On the accusations of Gal Gadot he explains instead that it was a linguistic misunderstanding. “I honestly don’t really understand people. Who would do such a thing? English is not his first language and I tend to get annoyingly convoluted when I speak ”.

The director then cited a discussion that arose around a scene that the Israeli wanted to be cut. He told her that if she wanted to get rid of it, she would have to take it off a railroad tracks and ride over her dead body: “And then I learned that apparently I had said something about tying her to tracks and walking over her dead body.”

However, the fact remains that Zack Snyder’s version, released in 2021 on HBO Max, has garnered wide acclaim from critics and audiences while just recently Ben Affleck had also joined the chorus of complaints calling the added footage “a horrible experience”. with Whedon.

