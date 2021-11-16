A bureaucratic hitch has postponed the inauguration of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

An independent German authority has suspended the certification process of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which directly connects Russia to Germany and whose works were completed in September. The suspension will prevent the pipeline from operating in the coming months, something that the German authorities had instead wished.

The certification process required to operate in Germany has been blocked by the Bundesnetzagentur, a federal agency independent of the government that deals with energy and transportation. The agency explained that it had suspended the certification due to the complex administrative structure of the company that owns the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG. In fact, the company is based in Switzerland, which is a country that is not part of the European Union and which was probably chosen to circumvent some stringent European regulations. In Germany there is only one subsidiary company that manages the part of the pipeline which is located on German territory. The agency explained that in order to grant the authorization to operate, the company that owns the rest of the pipeline, namely Nord Stream 2 AG, must also be based in Germany.

Nord Stream 2 AG said they have received news of the suspension but do not know how long it will take to resolve the hitch. Carlos Torres Diaz, an analyst who works for a major energy consulting firm, Rystad Energy, told Associated Press that the suspension “is another reason to expect that the pipeline will not start operations before mid-2022”.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 has already attracted a lot of controversy against the outgoing German government, both from a part of the opposition and from the European institutions.

Nord Stream 2 is used to transport natural gas – that is methane, which is used every day in the kitchen or for heating – from Russia to Germany, to then be connected to the distribution network of the European Union. Nord Stream 2 is currently the longest pipeline in the world (1,230 kilometers) and will be joined by the 1,224 kilometer-long Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which follows the same route and was inaugurated in 2012.

The construction of Nord Stream 2, supported by both the German and Russian governments, has been at the center of a long dispute for several years. The European Union and the United States have repeatedly reiterated that they are opposed to its realization because Russia, which is one of the largest natural gas exporting countries in the world, has always used gas exports not only as a resource with which make profits, but also as a political tool to increase its influence abroad.

Nord Stream 2, for example, could give Russia the power to punish its eastern European neighbors by threatening them to cut off gas supplies, which it delivers via other pipelines, while continuing its exports to Western Europe. the conditions for an internal conflict within the Union, which it could take advantage of on a political or even military level.

Oliver Krischer, a German parliamentarian for the Greens and an expert in environmental policies, celebrated the decision of the Bundesnetzagentur explaining that the Russian company that controls gas supplies to Europe, Gazprom, had given the impression of “not having taken German and European laws seriously enough”. It is not clear, however, whether his party, which will be part of the next government, will be able to further delay or cancel the project.

Immediately after the news of the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 certification, the price of gas rose a bit across Europe, confirming itself at very high levels due to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe.