A “buried” Ferrari found by a child: the place is unsuspected

A particular story comes from the United States: the discovery of a Ferrari by a child in a truly unusual place

Who has never dreamed of finding one out of nowhere Ferrari? It is the incredible story that happened to an American child who, perhaps, did not even realize what he brought to light. The history of the Dino 246 GTS Verde comes from the United States and is a leap into the past. We are in West Athens, in California, in 1978: a child is in the garden of his house and is intent on playing by digging in the ground. Dig, dig, here’s a surprise: the Ferrari buried underground.

What was he doing there? The mystery started a few years earlier when a plumber, Mr. Rosendo Cruz, gave his wife a Ferrari. The same one that in 1974, when the couple left a place where they had gone to celebrate the anniversary, was never found. Cruz denounced the theft even if the stories of the time also speak of a staging to pocket the insurance money.

Child finds a Ferrari: the story is incredible

This objective was successful given that, despite the efforts of the police, nothing more was known about Ferrari. At least until 1978 when a child found her buried in the garden of his home. The news was immediately given to the legitimate owner of the supercar: Cruz however, he did not want to know anything more about that car which then ended up with the insurance company that put it up for sale.

Currently the Ferrari it passed into the hands of Brad Howard who paid nine thousand dollars for it and entrusted the restoration work to Giuseppe Cappalonga. Certainly a very particular story that comes from the past years just when the news of the discovery in the least thinkable places of supercar.