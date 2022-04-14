Entertainment

A business proposal, Kim Se Jeong is called ‘Korean Emma Stone’: actress reacts to comparison | Ahn Hyo Seop | Asian culture

Although “A business proposal” came to an end with the broadcast of the 12th chapter on April 5 on SBS and Netflix Asia, the drama continues to delight fans with news. In a recent interview with Kim Se Jeong, the actress who played Shin Ha Ri shared her feelings about being considered the ‘Korean Emma Stone’.

